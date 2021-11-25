Review: Red vs Blue – Family Shatters “The One With the Escape Room”

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The story takes place in the far future. A small percentage of humans are born with superpowers known as the “Talented,” and without them are the “Talentless.” For five years, a war was waged between the Talented and the Talentless. Cities were bombed to ashes in an attempt to genocide superpowered people. The Talented fought against the government because they didn’t want to be the country’s guinea pigs. They were stigmatized because some of them had dangerous and uncontrollable powers. Decades later, the Talented were accepted, but they’re isolated from normal humans and later sent to a school located on a deserted island, where they have all their daily needs provided for until they graduate and communication with the outside world is forbidden. One day, a new student named Nana Hiiragi arrives at the school. Her friendly and cheerful personality lets her quickly make friends with the class. But In reality, however, Nana is a Talentless government assassin who has been dispatched to kill the Talented, whom the government deems to be the true Enemies of Humanity…

