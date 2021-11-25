Esports Insider announces updated agenda and return of ESI Hall of Fame for ESI Digital Winter 2021.

Sports NFTs aren’t going anywhere, according to predictions released by Deloitte Wednesday. Its experts predict sports-related NFTs will account for more than $2 billion in transactions next year, roughly doubling the 2021 figure. By the end of 2022, Deloitte projects up to five million sports fans getting into crypto collectibles. “In a lot of ways, NFTs are just the beginnings of what can be done with both crypto and blockchain technologies,” Deloitte U.S. sports practice leader Pete Giorgio said in an interview. “As organizations start to embrace those technologies, what else they do with it will be very interesting.” This time last...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO