Esports Insider announces updated agenda and return of ESI Hall of Fame for ESI Digital Winter 2021.

By eSports Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking place online on December 1st and 2nd, ESI Digital Winter is the sixth edition of ESI’s successful Digital Events programme. The...

Variety

Ibero-America’s Kids Animation Players Call for Bridges to Build Ambitious Co-Production Projects

Ibero-America’s toon kids content sector has launched a call at Ventana Sur for more bridge building arenas and channels aimed at boosting co-productions, especially ambitious projects that require a greater number of partners. Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar Ibero-American audiovisual fund, is seen by representative TV networks and indie producers as an opportunity to create juts such a platform, facilitating children’s animation industry alliances. Co-production was one of the issues on the table at Ventana Sur’s virtual panel Challenges for the Creation and Distribution of Children’s Content in Latin America (Vol. 2), promoted by Spain’s ICAA film institute, the Ibermedia Program and La...
Sportico

Sports NFT Sales Projected To Double in 2022, Deloitte Says

Sports NFTs aren’t going anywhere, according to predictions released by Deloitte Wednesday. Its experts predict sports-related NFTs will account for more than $2 billion in transactions next year, roughly doubling the 2021 figure. By the end of 2022, Deloitte projects up to five million sports fans getting into crypto collectibles. “In a lot of ways, NFTs are just the beginnings of what can be done with both crypto and blockchain technologies,” Deloitte U.S. sports practice leader Pete Giorgio said in an interview. “As organizations start to embrace those technologies, what else they do with it will be very interesting.” This time last...
