ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS – Thursday, November 25, is a US Market holiday. Most markets will be closed for the day session. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!. Friday, November 26, will be a half day for most markets, with the NYSE closing at 1:00 PM EST, Stocks Index Futures at 1:15 PM EST, and most commodities...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Stocks face Wave of destruction/opportunity

The wave to enrich our experiences and perhaps even our fortune. By 'the wave', I mean this could be immense. Does anyone ever know for sure? Of course not. Wait a second, actually, yes I do!. Sincerely, I believe we are now in a bear market in US stocks. The...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD justifies options market's bearish bias below $1,800

Gold stays mildly bid above two-month-old support, extends the latest rebound. US Treasury yields, inflation expectations fall amid mixed signals from Fed, pre-NFP trading lull. Omicron sneaks into the US, Biden administration weighs on extending mask mandate. Gold Price Forecast: Still depressed despite the better market mood. Update: Gold (XAU/USD)...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

JPY extends outperformance, AUD - Slip-Slidin’ away, DXY steadies

US Stocks Accelerate Slide, US Reports First Omicron Case. Summary: FX steadied while equity markets accelerated their downward slide after the United States reported its first Omicron case yesterday. Doctor Anthony Fauci, the US chief medical adviser confirmed that it was a citizen who arrived recently from South Africa and returned to California. Meantime, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated that the risk of persistent higher inflation has clearly risen. The US yield curve flattened as rate traders continued to bet on the likelihood of a Fed rate increase in July 2022. Vaccine makers and medical agencies reiterated that current vaccines should continue to provide protection against Omicron and other new variants. The Japanese Yen extended its outperformance, advancing 0.40% against the US Dollar, the USD/JPY pair settling at 112.85 vs 113.12 yesterday. A favourite gauge of the Greenbacks value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) steadied to close at 96.00 from 95.95. On the other side of the FX spectrum, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) continued to underperform, slipping 0.27% to 0.7105 in late New York (0.7123 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) eased to 1.1312 (1.1324) while Sterling (GBP/USD) was last at 1.3272 from 1.3290, down 0.16%. In the EMFX space, the Greenback rose above the 16.00 resistance level against the South African Rand for the first time in over a year. USD/ZAR settled at 16.0105 from 15.9400 yesterday. Emerging Market currencies continued their underperformance as investors remained risk averse.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Stocks#S P
marketpulse.com

The US dollar manages an uneven rally

The US dollar staged an uneven rally overnight, recouping some losses in the EM space as the Turkish lira had another horrific session, and maintaining downward pressure on the euro and Commonwealth currencies while losing versus fellow havens, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The British Pound, Canadian, Australian...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bulls and bears jostle as Omicron, Fed poke investors

Markets in Asia grinds lower ahead of the key US NFP. Mixed Fedspeak, Omicron in the US weigh on risks but China, WHO favor bulls. OECD cuts global growth forecasts, VIX rallies to yearly peak. Aussie trade, housing data came in mixed but softer yields favor Antipodeans, commodities. Asian shares...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers attack 75.00 on mixed concerns

USD/INR stays pressured around intraday low, up for snapping three-week advances on weekly basis. India Manufacturing PMI grew at the fastest pace in 10 months, trade deficit refresh all-time high. Fedspeak, Omicron news keep markets on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s US jobs report. USD/INR remains on the back foot...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD edges higher to 1.3325 area, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday amid a softer USD. Hawkish Fed expectations could help limit the USD losses and cap gains. Brexit woes might also hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets. The USD witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and pushed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US: Challenger Job Cuts decline to 14,875 in November, lowest since 1993

Challenger Job cuts fell under 15K in November. That marked the lowest number since 1993, but FX markets were unmoved ahead of Friday's NFP report. Further evidence of a super tight US labour market at this point likely will not alter Fed thinking at this point. Chairman Jerome Powell already indicated a hawkish shift this week in response to optimism about US economic and labour market strength and worries about inflation. Hence, FX markets have not been impacted by the latest numbers. Traders are more focused on Friday's official November labour market report, which is released at 1330GMT on Friday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops back to 1.2800 as oil gains ahead of OPEC+, risks dwindle

USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low, snaps two-day run-up. WTI oil rises the most in a week as OPEC+ verdict looms. Fedspeak, US data and virus updates are the key ahead of Friday’s jobs report. USD/CAD sellers attack intraday low surrounding 1.2797, down 0.18% daily as European traders brace for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD subdued under $22.50 ahead of Friday’s key US jobs data

Spot silver prices are subdued on Thursday beneath $22.50 ahead of Friday’s key US jobs data. A strong report may solidify silver’s recent bearish trend. Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices remained subdued to the south of the $22.50 mark, having slipped beneath this level on Wednesday. On the day, spot prices are flat but losses on the week stand at nearly 4.0%. Moreover, since the silver topped out at its 200-day moving average of just under $25.50 back in early/mid-November, prices have declined more than 12%. The main driver of recent weakness in silver markets has been a strengthening US dollar (the DXY has risen from around 94.00 to current levels around 96.00) and rising US real yields 5-year TIPS are roughly 40bps higher versus mid-November levels under -1.90%. Both reflect a hawkish shift in Fed expectations.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low. Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to a near one-month...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure, hits fresh four-week lows near $1760

XAU/USD drops further even as US yields remain in recent range. US dollar and equities mixed, oil rebounds, and metals hold soft tone. Gold prices continue under pressure on Thursday. XAU/USD dropped further to 1762$, reaching the lowest level in four weeks; it remains near the lows, looking at the 1760$ support area.
MARKETS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index prediction for December 2021

The US dollar index had a relatively successful month in November. This rally happened as the US published strong data. A break and retest pattern could see it retreat in December. The US dollar index (DXY) had a relatively successful November. Its price jumped by more than 2% and pushed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Dollar Offers Buying Opportunity At This Level

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Jeff Kilburg of Sanctuary Wealth said that the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been trading around 96 and, as long as it remains under the 97 mark, there is “an opportunity here.”. There has been selling pressure in emerging markets as the U.S. dollar has risen...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hovers around the 113.00 figure, amid higher US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY slides for the fifth consecutive day, down more than 0.05%. An upbeat market sentiment weighed on the greenback as the DXY falls below the 96.00 handle. USD/JPY crucial support to be found at the November 9 low at 112.72. The USD/JPY slumps for the fifth consecutive day, down...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy