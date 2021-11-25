ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 edges back towards 7,300, Mitchell and Butlers toasts a return to normal

Cover picture for the articleIn a fairly subdued session European markets have edged modestly higher, with the absence of US markets due to Thanksgiving keeping volatility, as well as interest fairly low. Despite the lack of volume, investors are keeping one eye on events in Europe, and Germany in particular as a new government there...

FXStreet.com

Europe set to open lower after US stocks reverse gains on first US Omicron case

After a strongly positive session yesterday the FTSE100 managed to put in its best one-day performance since July, closing at its best level this week, along with the DAX which closed just shy of the 15,500 level. Yesterday’s bullishness came despite concerns that the surge in Delta variant cases is...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to see a gradual grind higher through 2022 – MUFG

During November the Australian dollar weakened notably against the US dollar from 0.7508 to 0.7094. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the AUD/USD pair to see a gradual move higher throughout 2022 as the Australian economy recovers and markets readjust the high level of tightening priced into the US curve. Downside...
FXStreet.com

Wall Street surges and oil prices recover

Oil prices have bounced from their lows, while US stocks have made early gains, but the overall atmosphere in markets remains nervous. Wall Street bounces but European stocks still in the red. High VIX reading points towards continued volatility. Oil rebounds after OPEC+ sticks to expected output increase. Yet again...
The Independent

Europe’s markets swing back lower as Omicron concerns continue

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...
The Independent

FTSE falls back below 7,000 mark as global virus fears rumble on

London’s top index managed to pull back from steep losses on Tuesday morning on a day when it pushed below the 7,000-point mark for the first time in almost two months.The index was buoyed by its miners, but its travel stocks continued to struggle as worries over a new strain of the Covid-19 virus continue.“Investors were spooked early on by an interview with the FT given by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, that wasn’t particularly different from several others given over the last 24 hours,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The focus appears to have been on the remarks that he...
theberkshireedge.com

CAPITAL IDEAS: The Back-to-Normal Index

“Everything was perfectly healthy and normal here in Denial Land.”. A friend of mine recently came back from a two-and-a-half-week work tour of Europe, where she was trying to raise funds for her private equity fund. I compared her report to my recent two-day trip to New York City (I love New York, but let’s face it – her life is much cooler than mine).
investing.com

Australian dollar stumbles towards cliff edge

The assault upon the Australian dollar is coming from a tearaway DXY as EUR wilts:. The Australian dollar was universally weak. It’s chart is forming up a bearish descending triangle retest of the lows:. Oil was firm, gold not:. Energy is spiking again thanks to European gas and that is...
kitco.com

Gold, silver pull back on normal profit taking

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on routine downside corrections and light profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders. December gold was last down $7.70 at $1,862.50 and December Comex silver was last down $0.212 at $24.955 an ounce. Global stock...
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 edges lower

Stock markets have fallen back this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 down 40 points as the Dow sheds 150 points. It looks like weakness in emerging markets is spreading across to their developed peers, with inflation and slowing growth concerns making themselves felt once again. The impending news on a new Fed chair is probably contributing to the nervousness in growth assets this afternoon, as markets wonder whether Jerome Powell will continue in post or whether Lael Brainard will take over. This second possibility does raise the potential, curiously enough, for a more hawkish twist, as the widely-perceived dovish Brainard feels the need to burnish her credentials. Stock markets, particularly in the US, continue to suffer a hangover from the end of earnings season, while the continued weakness in crude oil has meant that energy stocks are the main detractor in markets like the Dow and the FTSE 100.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from daily high, struggles to find acceptance above 1.3300 mark

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through. Brexit-related uncertainties acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains. The fundamental backdrop favours USD bulls and support prospects for a further decline. The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the Asian session high and...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains confined in a range, seems vulnerable near 0.7100 mark

AUD/USD witnessed a subdued price action through the early part of the European session. Omicron fears continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and the perceived riskier aussie. Fed rate hike bets underpinned the USD and further collaborated to cap gains for the major. The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks bid, advances to daily highs near 1.1340

EUR/USD posts decent gains and moves to the 1.1330/40 region. Global markets remain mostly side-lined on omicron concerns. October’s Unemployment Rate in the euro area eased to 7.3%. The single currency regains some optimism on Thursday and lifts EUR/USD to the 1.1330/40 band amidst a mild offered bias in the...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD edges higher to 1.3325 area, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday amid a softer USD. Hawkish Fed expectations could help limit the USD losses and cap gains. Brexit woes might also hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets. The USD witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and pushed...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Range tightening, directional breakout around the corner?

Stocks and government bond yields remain depressed, weighing on the USD. The EU October Producer Price Index soared by 5.4% in the month. EUR/USD trades in a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels above the 1.1300 figure, modestly up on Thursday. The...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure, hits fresh four-week lows near $1760

XAU/USD drops further even as US yields remain in recent range. US dollar and equities mixed, oil rebounds, and metals hold soft tone. Gold prices continue under pressure on Thursday. XAU/USD dropped further to 1762$, reaching the lowest level in four weeks; it remains near the lows, looking at the 1760$ support area.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to edge lower towards the 1.10 level – Nomura

EUR/USD fell sharply to mid-1.1200s late Tuesday. The pair has climbed back above 1.1300 but economists at Nomura believe it is just a matter of time for a move towards 1.10. "We find more compelling macro and flow reasons for a move towards 1.10 to be on the horizon, it’s just a matter of time."
