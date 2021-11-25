ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

When Harry met Santa: Norwegian Christmas ad celebrates gay rights anniversary

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s state-owned postal service Posten is marking 50 years since Norway decriminalised same-sex relationships with a heartwarming Christmas ad in which Santa Claus strikes up a romance with a man called Harry. In the nearly four-minute film called “When Harry met Santa” – a nod to...

wixx.com

Comments / 16

AGENT 00WTF
7d ago

Absolutely nothing…and I mean NOTHING is sacred anymore. I have a 26 year old and an 11 year old. 2020 was the first time I’ve ever had that thought of..oh my god..I shouldn’t have brought children into this world. 2021 only confirms that.

Reply(9)
3
Jerry Moore
6d ago

disgusting pieces of human waste, to do something like this! sets em back even further and makes the anger scale go to red alert!!!!

Reply
2
