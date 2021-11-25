When Harry met Santa: Norwegian Christmas ad celebrates gay rights anniversary

My kids’ dad has a rule that nobody can discuss Christmas until his birthday has passed at the end of November. It has a folkloric inarguability, like “ne’er cast a clout till May is out”, except it is much more strictly observed. Nobody really knows what casting a clout means, and everybody knows what discussing Christmas sounds like. I think the kids might have some residual fear from early childhood that a breach will result in the cancellation of Christmas; my daughter cleaves to it so closely that she gets the heebie-jeebies even when her friends start talking about the festive season too early, and I always wonder, should I explain how this works? That not everyone’s dad is born on 21 November? Or would that be considered patronising, her being 12?

