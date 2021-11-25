ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – The French fishing association body threatened to blockade northern French ports and the Eurotunnel on Friday in protest over...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Guernsey issues more than 40 licences to French fishermen in post-Brexit fishing dispute

Guernsey has issued all the post-Brexit fishing licences France says its fishermen are entitled to for fishing in waters around the UK. The Channel island announced on Twitter that it has granted 43 licences for fishing vessels registered in Brittany and Normandy.The licences were issued under Article 502 of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which stipulates that fishermen can fish in British waters if they apply for a licence and can prove they operated there in the past.The 43 licences mean that the fishermen can continue to fish in the English Channel from February next year.Guernsey official Jonathan Le...
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Belgium to reinforce measures to contain pandemic on Friday

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has vowed to reinforce measures to contain the coronavirus even more with fresh measures to be decided Friday, possibly including more school closures and further reducing opening times of bars and restaurants. Local media say Friday’s possible measures also include further cuts in indoor sports events, and reducing group meetings to 200 people at most. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Parliament that “we have to reinforce the dikes _ keep reinforcing them,” It will be the third time Belgium has beefed up measures in less than a month to contain the latest spike in cases. Over the past few weeks, a increase in cases and hospital admissions exceeded at times even the worst medical predictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Forty-three fishing licences given to French vessels for Guernsey waters

Forty-three licences are being granted to French fishing vessels to work within the Bailiwick of Guernsey's waters, the government has said. The States of Guernsey said 40 licences were issued on Wednesday for qualifying vessels under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and they would be allowed to use them from February.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#Reuters
AFP

French media threaten to sue far-right Zemmour for using images

Celebrities and media firms, including AFP, are among those protesting the use of their images by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the short film that announced his run for the presidency. Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who declared his candidacy on Tuesday via a YouTube video, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022. Director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") was among those reacting angrily after a clip from his 1999 film "Joan of Arc" starring Milla Jovovich appeared in Zemmour's 10-minute video. Besson told AFP that the images were used "in a fraudulent manner" and that he "shares none of Eric Zemmour's ideas."
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean islands

France's minister for overseas territories left the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Monday night at an impasse over ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. Before departing for more talks in neighbouring Martinique, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that the Guadeloupe negotiations had been deadlocked over the "obvious and indispensable" demand that the various unions condemn the violence. Discussions were not possible so long as the unions "do not want to condemn assassination attempts" against security forces, he said. Unrest in the former colonial outpost began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
batonrougenews.net

Angry French fishermen demand right to fish in UK waters

PARIS, France: In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this week that they are planning to block British vessels from entering French ports. For many months, France and the UK have argued over how many licenses should be granted to...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Don’t expect the French government to care about fishing-boat blockades

In its way, there is something awesome about the French tradition of direct action. With apparently little interference from the French authorities – itself part of the ritual – a relatively small bunch of French fisherfolk temporarily blockaded the ports of Calais and St Malo. Using only their little fishing boats, some vans, and a few pallets set alight, they managed to disrupt Channel ferries, trade, and attempts by Jersey boats to land their catch.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

French Fishermen Disrupt UK Trade Routes Over Fishing Licence Row

CALAIS, France (Reuters) -French fishermen temporarily blockaded the port of Calais and Channel Tunnel rail link in an effort to disrupt trade between Britain and the continent on Friday, escalating a row over licences to fish in British waters. Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years, not because of their...
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

French fishermen threaten to block Channel Tunnel, ports in protest over fishing licenses

French fishermen have said they will block access to the Eurotunnel and English Channel ports in northern France on Friday in protest over post-Brexit fishing rights. A post on Thursday from a fishermen’s group on Facebook said they would block ferries in Saint-Malo, Calais and Ouistreham “to denounce the conditions of the Brexit deal and its consequences on fishermen.”
AGRICULTURE
AFP

New unrest rocks French Caribbean over Covid measures

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order. Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tyres while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire. Anger over the Covid measures imposed by Paris has fanned longstanding grievances in the territories that are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France. As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Fishing situation with Britain is not satisfactory - French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the fishing situation with Britain was still not a satisfactory one, adding the issue had not initially been taken seriously enough by the European Commission. “It is a EU issue,” Beaune said in a an interview with...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

France Is Determined the UK Respect Post-Brexit Deal and Fishing Rights - French PM

PARIS (Reuters) - France and the European Commission are determined to ensure that Britain respects its post-Brexit arrangements and agreements on fishing licences following the UK's departure from the European Union, said France's prime minister on Monday. Jean Castex said he had discussed the dispute over Brexit and fishing arrangements...
EUROPE
101 WIXX

Spain detects first domestic case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

MADRID (Reuters) – Regional authorities in Madrid said on Thursday they had detected Spain’s first domestic case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a vaccinated person without links to risk countries, and were investigating two other similar suspected cases. It was the fourth confirmed case of the variant in Spain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Taiwan denounces China for taking retaliatory measures against countries forging ties with Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday denounced China for taking retaliatory measures against countries that seek to develop ties with Taipei. The remarks came in a statement from the Mainland Affair Council following China's interference in the internal matters of Taiwan and Lithuania, Focus Taiwan reported. The MAC termed China's response to countries for their exchanges with Taiwan as "barbaric". "The decision by Taiwan and Lithuania to open reciprocal representative offices and develop a friendly, cooperative relationship reflects a basic right for members of the international community, the MAC said in a statement. "This is not an internal affair as described by China" but a matter between Taiwan and Lithuania, Beijing has no right to comment on, it said.
CHINA
101 WIXX

Mexico says US accepts humanitarian concerns as deal struck over migration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico said on Wednesday it would not expel asylum seekers who are in Mexico awaiting court hearings in the United States, after Washington accepted its humanitarian concerns about the restart of a Trump-era program to send back migrants. Mexico’s government in a statement said “certain migrants...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy