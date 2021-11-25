This Thanksgiving, Americans prefer peach mango pie to turkey, and would rather not talk politics with anyone they disagree with

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

America’s busiest travel holiday has come around again, setting many people to journey far from their political bubbles and sit across turkey-laden Thanksgiving tables from relatives they rarely see—often, people on the other end of the political spectrum.

This year, it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic has made these interactions much more stressful than they used to be. The share of Americans who say that having a political conversation with someone they disagree with is “stressful and frustrating” has spiked to 59% today, up nine percentage points since 2019, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

This figure is higher for white adults—65% of whom say they find talking disagreeing politics stressful—than the 43% of Black Americans and 47% of Hispanic Americans who say the same. It is also higher for older adults, with people over 50 much more likely to get distressed.

Only 39% of people said they found political discussions with the non-likeminded to be "interesting and informative", down from 48% in 2019.

There is, however, one unlikely thing that Americans seem to be able to agree on: ordering pie. But not just any pie, Peach Mango Pie.

That pie, unknown to many, leads DoorDash's recently released list of top ordered foods for the Thanksgiving season.

Popularized by Filipino fast food chain restaurant Jollibee, Peach Mango Pie was first introduced to compete with McDonald’s Apple Pie. Jollibee has expanded aggressively in North America, and amid COVID-19 restaurant closings, it launched nationwide delivery with DoorDash in April 2020 (which may in part explain its popularity of the DoorDash list).

Interestingly, roasted turkey, stuffing nor potatoes in any form hit the top three on the list. In second place came dinner rolls—dubbed by Bloomberg as the “whitest of white bread”—which were popularized by Parker House Rolls but have now made their way into top restaurants.

In third place came sirloin steak—possibly for the diners who are seeking a quiet night alone, away from families and their stressful conversations about politics.

The full list of the top ordered foods on DoorDash this Thanksgiving season is: