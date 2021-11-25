ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This Thanksgiving, Americans prefer peach mango pie to turkey, and would rather not talk politics with anyone they disagree with

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkybM_0d6gccX100

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

America’s busiest travel holiday has come around again, setting many people to journey far from their political bubbles and sit across turkey-laden Thanksgiving tables from relatives they rarely see—often, people on the other end of the political spectrum.

This year, it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic has made these interactions much more stressful than they used to be. The share of Americans who say that having a political conversation with someone they disagree with is “stressful and frustrating” has spiked to 59% today, up nine percentage points since 2019, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

This figure is higher for white adults—65% of whom say they find talking disagreeing politics stressful—than the 43% of Black Americans and 47% of Hispanic Americans who say the same. It is also higher for older adults, with people over 50 much more likely to get distressed.

Only 39% of people said they found political discussions with the non-likeminded to be "interesting and informative", down from 48% in 2019.

There is, however, one unlikely thing that Americans seem to be able to agree on: ordering pie. But not just any pie, Peach Mango Pie.

That pie, unknown to many, leads DoorDash's recently released list of top ordered foods for the Thanksgiving season.

Popularized by Filipino fast food chain restaurant Jollibee, Peach Mango Pie was first introduced to compete with McDonald’s Apple Pie. Jollibee has expanded aggressively in North America, and amid COVID-19 restaurant closings, it launched nationwide delivery with DoorDash in April 2020 (which may in part explain its popularity of the DoorDash list).

Interestingly, roasted turkey, stuffing nor potatoes in any form hit the top three on the list. In second place came dinner rolls—dubbed by Bloomberg as the “whitest of white bread”—which were popularized by Parker House Rolls but have now made their way into top restaurants.

In third place came sirloin steak—possibly for the diners who are seeking a quiet night alone, away from families and their stressful conversations about politics.

The full list of the top ordered foods on DoorDash this Thanksgiving season is:

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

President Biden eats his Thanksgiving meal at $30 million Nantucket home of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden will eat his Thanksgiving feast amongst family at the Nantucket mansion of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, a move that Republicans are critiquing as out of touch as American consumers face an all-time-high bill for their own dinners due to rampant inflation.
POTUS
93.1 KISS FM

Simply Stuff Yourself With Stuffing To Avoid Talking Politics This Thanksgiving

There is no limit to how much stuffing one man should consume on Thanksgiving. There never will be. You can rest assured that no matter how much stuffing you consume, your family will still be your family, and your friends will still be your friends. Discussing politics, on the other hand, can get kind of icky and terrible. Dishes might fly. Wine could get thrown in your face.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Thanksgiving Dinner#Hispanic Americans#Fortune Daily#The Pew Research Center#Black Americans#Filipino#Jollibee#Mcdonald#Apple Pie#Bloomberg
marthastewart.com

The Most Popular Thanksgiving Dish Among Americans Is Turkey, a New Survey Says

Whether it's a plate of fluffy mashed potatoes or a slice of homemade pumpkin pie, everyone has a dish they look forward to more than the rest during Thanksgiving. At least, that's the thought behind a recent survey conducted by puzzle manufacturer Bits and Pieces, which set out to find the most popular Turkey Day dish among Americans. Fittingly, the top dish that guests look forward to each year is none other than the turkey itself, ranking first among 29.5 percent of respondents.
LIFESTYLE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Does Colorado Prefer Ham or Turkey On Thanksgiving?

OK, maybe I'm just being greedy. But honestly, I think I could eat either ham or turkey on Thanksgiving and be just fine. And I know I can eat both. There seems to be a little debate as to which is best on Thanksgiving. I believe that most people eat turkey, but I do believe there are those who argue passionately for a honey-glazed ham. Mmmmm... I can taste that bark now.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily News-Record

Turkey Talk To Ruffle Your Thanksgiving Feathers

It's Saturday morning, semi-live and . . .All is well, well, most all is well ... at least in this little corner of the world, to wit:. Several Shenandoah Valley FM radio stations have already switched to a full-time Christmas-holiday music format 24/7 through Dec. 25. Granted, it’s the same tired, terrible tunes as last year, where you’re guaranteed to hear repetitive plays of “The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire ... Jack Frost picking at his nose), “Feliz Navidad,” “Have a Jolly Holly Christmas, “Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” and various artists who can’t sing, let alone hit those high notes while butchering “O Holy Night.” The best rendition, in my opinion, is by the late doo-wop vocalist Johnny Maestro of The Crests (“16 Candles”) fame.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
psychologytoday.com

Maybe We Should Talk Politics at Thanksgiving?

Meaningful personal growth can come from interactions with those with whom we disagree. Conversations with people with different beliefs allow us to connect with others’ humanity. Honest listening lays the groundwork for true empathy. By Courtney Forbes, M.A., M.Ed., and Anthony Chatham, M.D., on behalf of the Atlanta Behavioral Health...
POLITICS
Food & Wine

Butterball's Turkey Talk Line Celebrates 40 Years of Saving Thanksgiving

For the last 40 years, the experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line have dutifully answered the panicked phone calls of home chefs with all their Thanksgiving related queries. In 1981 the poultry behemoth launched the talk-line with just 6 home economists in a room with a rolodex of answers to the common questions they expected. Now, 40 years later, patient, kind folks on the other end of the phone answer on average about 100,000 questions a year from November 1 to Thanksgiving Day. On Thanksgiving Day alone, they average about 10,000 calls. They are also helping us in more ways than ever before—by call, text, Amazon Alexa, social media, and this year, they are even on TikTok.
RESTAURANTS
Panhandle Post

Talking turkey! How Thanksgiving bird got name, then lent it to film flops

“Meleagris Gallopavo Day” is a bit of a mouthful. Which may be why this Thanksgiving, most people will opt for the less ornithologically precise “Turkey Day.”. And just as turkey is a versatile meat – think of those leftover options! – so too is the word “turkey,” which can refer to everything from the bird itself to a populous Eurasian country to movie flops.
FOOD & DRINKS
wyso.org

Holiday: A Teenager Talks Family, Politics, And Turkey

My name’s Madrid Joy, and I’m a sophomore at Stivers School for the Arts. I like reading, writing, debating, and eating. Something else that my close friends know about me is that I hate Thanksgiving. Everyone always has something to say, like "Immigrants are lazy or that they don't pay taxes or why don't they improve their own country first" or stuff like that.
RELATIONSHIPS
mynews13.com

Talking (local) turkey, and side dishes, for Thanksgiving

The term “buy local” has been associated with a growing trend of rebelling against industrialized food production for years, and with the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, Mainers are taking the trend to heart — particularly when sourcing some of the more traditional trappings of the holiday table. “It’s a food-centered...
FOOD & DRINKS
Intelligencer

Talking Turkey: If Thanksgiving Feast Is Back, So Are the Leftovers

We’ve all learned more than we bargained for about how to celebrate the holidays during uncertain times. Last year, many of us cooked smaller Thanksgiving feasts and celebrated by Zoom. This year, with the proper precautions, we might see more real-life gatherings, and plates full of most — if not all — of the trimmings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harvard Health

Simple tools to disagree better this Thanksgiving

People across the United States are heading out to spend Thanksgiving with family members and friends. Although many enjoy seeing loved ones, the holiday dinner table can be a source of strife, creating a collision of diverging political and ideological opinions and inviting squabbles and disagreements. Harvard Kennedy School Associate...
SOCIETY
ABC10

How to politely talk about the COVID-19 vaccine at dinner this Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At family dinner, the time-tested advice is to not talk about politics or religion, but now the COVID-19 vaccine may be a new hot topic at the table. Master Etiquette Expert Angie Allison said you have every right to know if someone is vaccinated or not at Thanksgiving, but don’t be confrontational when asking someone their status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy