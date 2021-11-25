ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to renew their demand for a civilian government....

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

World Bank considers releasing humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The World Bank will consider a compromise plan to release humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by shifting funds intended for rebuilding efforts, a source told AFP Monday. The bank's management will discuss the proposal at an informal board meeting on Tuesday to re-direct funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) "to support humanitarian efforts through UN and other humanitarian agencies with presence and logistic capabilities in the country," the source said, without providing further details. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover in August. The financial crunch worsened after Washington froze about $10 billion of the country's reserves and deteriorated further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund halted Afghanistan's access to funding.
CHARITIES
Seattle Times

Biden Military Review Leaves Troops Where They Are, for Now

WASHINGTON — Pentagon officials announced the results of a nearly yearlong review of the country’s military presence abroad Monday, but the recommendation included few changes in the positioning of American troops. The report, billed as a “global posture review,” aimed to figure out how to best deploy American troops and...
MILITARY
Gazette

Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and announced the release of all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup. Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Darfur#Cairo#Khartoum#Protest Riot#Associated Press Cairo#Ap#Non Arab
104.1 WIKY

Indian farmers hold mass rally, keep pressure on Modi despite climbdown

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Flushed with victory after Prime Minister Narendra Modi caved into demands for agricultural reform laws to be repealed, Indian farmers held a mass rally on Monday to demand minimum support prices be extended to all produce, not just rice and wheat. The protest movement launched by...
AGRICULTURE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hundreds of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan’s powerful protest...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday to demand an end to Serbia's alarming levels of air pollution. The rally came a day after another environmental protest in which demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of the country and scuffled with riot police.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS
St. Joseph Post

1st test of U.S. military authority to demand COVID vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday rejected a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his state’s National Guard be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Stitt, a Republican, had asked Austin in early November to suspend the mandate for members of the Oklahoma Guard. In his response denying the request, Austin laid out the Pentagon’s rationale for the mandate and noted potential consequences of Stitt’s stated intention to defy the requirement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran issues nuclear deal demands

The Iranian government has delivered a draft list of proposals to European powers, as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington over reviving the beleaguered 2015 nuclear deal entered the fourth day of negotiations. The two draft proposals were introduced on Thursday, a European diplomat confirmed, according to Reuters, presenting a...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

SYDNEY/JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

A Lebanese DJ was days away from moving to Riyadh to play for a month in one of the newest entertainment centers in Saudi Arabia s capital when a brief, polite Whatsapp message informed her that the contract won’t go through. The head of a Beirut-based communications agency had been negotiating to revive a two-year-old contract derailed by the pandemic for hundreds of thousands of dollars. After two days of silence her Saudi client, in an apologetic call, said now is not the time.A business owner who for years exported stationary to the kingdom had to return 20 containers...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Belarus targets journalists, activists with mass raids

Authorities in Belarus raided the homes of dozens of journalists and activists Wednesday, according to a human rights group, in what appeared to be the biggest one-day crackdown on dissent in the past three months. Independent journalists, human rights advocates and activists in at least nine large Belarusian cities had phones and computers seized during the searches and were interrogated, the Viasna human rights center reported. In the capital, Minsk authorities targeted 10 people accused of funding antigovernment protests and spreading information deemed extremist. Some 300 chats on the popular messaging app Telegram have been designated extremist by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose sharply on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia’s harvest took attention away from a new coronavirus variant. Soybeans were firm as news of a fresh import purchase by China lent support.
AGRICULTURE
abc17news.com

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says people who aren’t vaccinated will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. The restrictions announced Thursday are part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections. New cases in Germany again topped 70,000 in a 24-hour period. Merkel says the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals could become overloaded with people suffering from COVID-19, which is more likely to be serious in unvaccinated patients. She says parliament will also debate a proposed general vaccine mandate. It could take effect as early as February.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy