ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France opts for 3rd shots, not lockdown, to fight new wave

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France has launched a plan to give booster shots to all adults, opting against a further lockdown or curfew, to help combat a...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

A French Government Agency’s Stunning COVIE-19 Stats Destroy the Official Propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Netherlands goes into a new lockdown

Despite 85% of the country’s adult population being vaccinated, the surge in the Netherlands is said to be the worst in Western Europe. The government of the Netherlands announced that starting on Monday, November 29, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will be closed from 5pm to 5am. Masks will be required in secondary schools, and everyone who can work from home is urged to do so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Austria enters nationwide lockdown to fight soaring cases

VIENNA — (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. The lockdown in the Alpine nation comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and some hospitals have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity. The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could extend to 20, officials said. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wave#Paris#Ap#French#Covid
Reuters

France plans new COVID measures but wants to avoid new lockdown

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France will announce new COVID-19 containment measures on Thursday as infection rates surge nationwide, but does not plan a new lockdown like some other European Union countries. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government wants to avoid major curbs on public life,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

Austria to impose full lockdown as Europe deals with new wave of COVID-19

Austria has escalated its COVID-19 response by imposing a full nationwide lockdown just days after initiating one for unvaccinated people. The lockdown is expected to last until December 13, right before the winter hotspot's ski season begins. Austria's measures follow partial lockdowns in the Netherlands, and a tightening of health pass rules in France, Germany, and Norway in recent days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
itresearchbrief.com

France battles fresh COVID-19 wave with 30,000 new cases in 24 hours

France has recorded over 30,000 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, marking the first time the case count has reached this level since August, as stated by the country’s Health Minister Olivier Veran. Notably, France recorded around 5,266 new cases on Monday, 22nd November. This is a whopping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
dallassun.com

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Norway reports omicron cases linked to company party

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway say at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the cases are connected to a company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. The Oslo Municipality said Thursday that “more cases are expected,” and tracing is being carried out “to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks.” In response to omicron, the Norwegian government said new restrictions would take effect Friday. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said they include working from home when possible, a 100-person attendance limit at private indoor events in public places or rented venues, and restaurants and bars having to register patrons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Belgium to reinforce measures to contain pandemic on Friday

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has vowed to reinforce measures to contain the coronavirus even more with fresh measures to be decided Friday, possibly including more school closures and further reducing opening times of bars and restaurants. Local media say Friday’s possible measures also include further cuts in indoor sports events, and reducing group meetings to 200 people at most. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Parliament that “we have to reinforce the dikes _ keep reinforcing them,” It will be the third time Belgium has beefed up measures in less than a month to contain the latest spike in cases. Over the past few weeks, a increase in cases and hospital admissions exceeded at times even the worst medical predictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says people who aren’t vaccinated will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. The restrictions announced Thursday are part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections. New cases in Germany again topped 70,000 in a 24-hour period. Merkel says the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals could become overloaded with people suffering from COVID-19, which is more likely to be serious in unvaccinated patients. She says parliament will also debate a proposed general vaccine mandate. It could take effect as early as February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

South Africa’s new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists in South Africa said they are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy