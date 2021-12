The prime minister and federal health experts have urged states to “not get spooked” by the new Covid variant, Omicron. However, as the number of cases identified in Australia thus far has increased to six, including one case in Sydney that might have been infectious in the community, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet has introduced some changes to the rules for returning travellers. Inbound arrivals will be required to isolate at home for 72 hours upon entering the country, and there will be increased fines for returning travellers found to be breaching that isolation requirement, from $1,000 to $5,000. Additionally, all returned travellers will be required to pass a negative PCR test result at the end of their 72-hour quarantine and then another negative result six days after their arrival.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO