Religion

A Pile Of Shoes

By Avraham Levitt
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our weeks-long tour of the nevi’im from Trei Asar, the 12 “minor” prophets, with Amos this week. The connection to our parsha is easy to see from the opening sentence of the haftara: “They sold a tzaddik for money, a poor unfortunate one for shoes” (Amos 2:6). Radak explains...

The Jewish Press

2,000-Year-Old Hasmonean Oil Lamp Discovered in Jerusalem on Eve of Hanukkah

Archaeologists made an exciting discovery in Jerusalem on the eve of Hanukkah: a 2,000-year-old oil lamp from the Hasmonean period. The millenia-old oil lamp was discovered in an excavation of an entire house currently taking place in the eastern section of the City of David National Park, near the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

On Sensitivity Training And Shoes

In Parshas Vayeishev we read of the brothers’ hatred for Yosef, and his sale into slavery. Our Sages tell us that the first pasuk of the haftarah (Amos 2:6-3:8) alludes to the sale of Yosef to the Yishmaelim, as it says, “For three transgressions … I have looked away, but for the fourth I will not pardon them – for their selling of a righteous man for money, and a poor man for shoes.” The Pirkei D’Rebbi Eliezer comments that Yosef was sold for 20 silver pieces, and each of the ten brothers took two coins to buy themselves shoes.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Reform Movement Wins Shas’ Tender to Share Shabbat Experience with Israeli Youth

The Reform movement this week has won a tender for a program that Shas ministers tailor-made for their affiliated Haredi organizations. The tender is for running a seminar for 400 youths on the subject of Shabbat, to expose them to the special day of rest and its positive experiences. The tender is for 30 Shabbat days, but now the program will probably take on a very different approach to keeping Shabbat.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Wake-Up Time

When the Pharaoh dreamt in his royal slumber of seven skinny cows consuming seven fat cows, the parsha relates that at the conclusion of this portent dream, the Pharaoh “woke up” – vayikatz (Gen. 41:4). Then Pharaoh fell back asleep and dreamt another dream of seven wind-blasted bundles of wheat swallowing up seven good and healthy bundles, and again Pharaoh “woke up” (41:7). This word for waking up is the same as that used for Jacob waking up after his fateful dream of the ladder (Gen. 28:16).
RELIGION
Person
Rashi
The Jewish Press

Is It Proper To Give Children Expensive Presents For Chanukah?

Is it proper to give children expensive presents for Chanukah?. To the best of my knowledge there is no source that Chanukah is a time for giving gifts. Chanukah gelt – monetary gifts – do have a source and probably emanated from the custom of giving monetary gifts to one’s children’s teachers on Chanukah as a sort of Chanukah bonus.
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Chanukah And The Great Sephardi/Ashkenazi Crossover

The essential theme of Chanukah is publicizing and praising Hashem for the incredible miracles that occurred during the period of the Chashmonaim over 2,000 years ago. The very existence of Judaism hung in the balance as a result of the Syrian-Greek persecutions, and it is no exaggeration to say that we would not be here today were it not for the gracious intervention of Divine Providence that prevented the light of Torah from being extinguished.
RELIGION
The Independent

Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem's Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews killed by the Nazis The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, the holiest place where Jews can pray. It was accompanied by an online event featuring a statement by Jewish, Israeli and German leaders. German chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said in a video statement in German that his country “will continue to do everything we can to protect Jewish...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Hanukkah Makes Israel Great Again

Rabbi Yishai walks the Negev desert on Hanukkah and thinks about those who were there before like the brothers of Joseph going down to Egypt and the Jewish people camping here on the way to the Land of Israel. He also ponders Pharaoh’s dreams and Joseph’s explanation about the nature of God and his plan to save the Jews from assimilation.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Lost Tribe and a Lost Holiday

There is a lot you miss when you are cut off from your people for 2,700 years. Just ask the Bnei Menashe (“Sons of Menasseh”) of Northeast India. The community of roughly 11,000 people claims descent from one of the lost tribes of Israel sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire in 722 BCE. They eventually settled in the Northeastern Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur on the border of Bangladesh where, for centuries, they practiced the biblical form of Judaism they brought with them.
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

I See A Menorah All Of Gold

This Shabbat we continue our tour of the twelve “minor prophets,” the Trei Assar. Our haftara. Parshat Beha’alotcha and also on Shabbat Chanukah, and it concerns the lighting of the menorah. Zerubabel, the subject of this nevuah (prophecy), was the political leader of the first returnees to Israel after the...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

#TefillinAgainstTerror Campaign Tackles Terror and Antisemitism

Eli Kay was 25 years old. He was a South African Jewish tour guide who made Aliyah some years ago. On Sunday morning (November 21, 2021), he was gunned down by a Hamas affiliated terrorist on his way to pray at the Kotel. He had his Tefillin in hand. While...
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

What Was The Miracle Of Chanukah

We are all familiar with the question that the Beis Yosef asks regarding Chanukah: why are there eight nights of Chanukah, when the miracle was seemingly only for seven nights? The oil that was found was sufficient to last for one night, yet it miraculously lasted for eight nights. Seemingly, the miracle was only that the oil lasted for an additional seven nights. So, why do we light for eight nights?
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Jewish Press

Chanukah Laws And Customs

One should be especially meticulous with the mitzvah of lighting the Chanukah menorah.1 We are taught that those who are careful in this area will merit having children who are Torah scholars.2 One is required to light a Chanukah menorah even if he is forced to beg or even sell his garment in order to do so.3 Although universal custom is to increase the number of candles that are lit on each night of Chanukah (i.e., one candle on the first night, two on the second night, and so on),4 one is only truly required to light a single candle each night.5 So too, in some communities every member of the household lights his own menorah even though only one menorah per home is all that is truly required.6.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Hundreds of Hanukkah Kits Sent to Jews Living in Arab Countries

Hundreds of kits containing Hanukkah items, such as menorahs and dreidels, were recently sent to Jews living in Arab countries who must “observe their Judaism secretively.”. The kits were also filled with candles, chocolate coins (gelt) and prayer texts. They were delivered to Jewish residents in Iraq, Yemen and Kurdistan,...
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Reclaiming Zionism For The Jewish People

On a recent trip to South Florida I was shocked by how much Hebrew I heard. At every kosher restaurant I enjoyed, my server spoke to me in Hebrew (that rarely happens in Israel!). Walking the aisles of Target and Costco, I heard Hebrew spoken at every turn. Even my students were children of Israelis, fluent in Hebrew and many with modern Israeli names. While hearing the “Moma lashon” was comforting, it also worried me. Just how many Israelis have moved to America?
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jews Chase Away Darkness from Temple Mount on Chanukah

A group of activists from Beyadenu (In Our Hands – a reference to the immortal declaration “The Temple Mount is in our hands!” uttered in June 1967 by Mordechai “Motta” Gur, commander of the paratroopers who liberated the Temple Mount) on Monday, the first light of Chanukah, ascended the Temple Mount.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Self Defense In The Jewish Tradition

The recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse and the recent conviction of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have drawn attention to the United States’s murky laws around self-defense, where some states have “stand your ground” laws while others do not; there is no idea of mandatory self-defense; and the determination of whether one who kills had reasonable cause to protect themselves is determined by the jury.
LAW
The Jewish Press

Lighting Up The Night

We learn (Shulchan Aruch 671) that even a pauper who relies totally on charity must borrow money or sell his clothing in order to buy oil for lighting the Chanukah menorah. This halacha, notes the Chiddushei HaRim, indicates the powerful significance of this mitzvah. The commentaries of the Talmud note that an individual who is compelled to do this will be granted special fortitude to serve Hashem, a power he cannot attain the entire year. The Talmud in Nedarim expounds that a person who is described as poor often refers to an individual whose spirituality is deficient. If such an individual follows the halacha cited above it will have a beneficial effect on his soul.
RELIGION

