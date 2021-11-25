A Pile Of Shoes

One should be especially meticulous with the mitzvah of lighting the Chanukah menorah.1 We are taught that those who are careful in this area will merit having children who are Torah scholars.2 One is required to light a Chanukah menorah even if he is forced to beg or even sell his garment in order to do so.3 Although universal custom is to increase the number of candles that are lit on each night of Chanukah (i.e., one candle on the first night, two on the second night, and so on),4 one is only truly required to light a single candle each night.5 So too, in some communities every member of the household lights his own menorah even though only one menorah per home is all that is truly required.6.

