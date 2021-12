New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): ClassTrak, an e-learning platform for extra-curricular activities, has successfully been rebranded as TalentGum with more focus on curated talent shaping programs for kids. The organization believes that having a name that is in line with the product will provide a better opportunity to connect with the customers and leverage its endeavour to become a global player in the e-learning space.

INDIA ・ 9 HOURS AGO