How Do We Say Goodbye to Our Former Lives?

By Bob Brody
Next Avenue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflections on leaving six decades of life in the U.S. for a new life in Italy. This past July, I got on a plane and left behind almost everyone and everything I've ever known and loved. I moved from New York City, where I've lived since 1975. So there...

Roy Chambers
5d ago

been there ,lost everyone ,friends, family ,suddenly I'm alone ,well you just make new friends, change an move on live life ,enjoy life and live each day an know you will one day see all those from your past life .

