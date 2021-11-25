ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Finding Comfort After Trauma

By Beverly Jones
Next Avenue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 suggestions from a former chaplain and Red Cross crisis response leader. Earl Johnson, 70, knows how to comfort people who have experienced catastrophes. His twisting career path — from fashion model to chaplain — has brought him not only surprising opportunities, but also traumatic situations where he learned the hard...

www.nextavenue.org

psychologytoday.com

Trauma Dumping: Is It Happening to You?

Trauma dumping is a term used to describe intense oversharing, which can leave everyone involved feeling more distressed and helpless. People who trauma dump or "over-emote" find it hard to process, filter, and regulate emotions, especially when their threat brain gets involved. Understanding the dynamics of trauma dumping can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
Rev. Sheri Heller, LCSW

Before Complex Trauma was a Diagnosis

Being a seasoned complex trauma therapist in NYC who also specializes in treating narcissistic abuse, makes looking back at my recovery process a particularly somber experience. There is so much clarity in hindsight that I wish was attainable when I vacillated between states of hyper-arousal and numbing and could barely identify a feeling or acquire the slightest grasp of who I was. With sorrow, I recollect a lost young woman beset by flashbacks, process addictions, self-loathing and traumatic loneliness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River 9-year-old dies unexpectedly on Thanksgiving

Tragedy struck on Thanksgiving as a Fall River 9-year-old passed away. According to family and a staff member at the school, Destiny Gibson, a 3rd grader at Doran School, suffered an Asthma attack Thursday. Destiny’s mother called 911 and performed CPR on her until EMS arrived. Destiny passed out and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lakeland Gazette

Popeyes: Routine inspection: Immediate closure, emergency order recommended

Routine inspection Nov. 8. Immediate closure, emergency order recommended. Inspector says conditions endanger public health and safety. 11 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations:. — High Priority – Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed one flying insect on food container...
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.

