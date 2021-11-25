ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sami Zayn Talks About His Interaction With Scary Spice & More

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar Sami Zayn was a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast as he talked about his interaction with Scary Spice from The Spice Girls, and what he likes most about the WWE product. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman celebrates two WWE-released superstars

In the last couple of years, the WWE has, on several occasions, surprised its fans and also the insiders by releasing superstars who are also very important in the company. Over the years they have surprised farewells of former champions such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt The Fiend but not only as the WWE has often released very important promises from the world of wrestling as well.
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Predictions: Brock Lesnar Will Replace Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown is heading into WWE Survivor Series 2021 to battle WWE Raw in what has become the anticipated annual brand warfare. However, due to the timing of the draft in the calendar year the lack of brand loyalty has made this PPV meaningless. Not to mention, the lack of stakes has made this PPV underwhelming as well. Despite those booking mishaps and poor long-term planning, will Raw invade SmackDown on the go-home show before Survivor Series? Also, will someone be replaced on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series teams this week?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage RAW News – Carmella Checked Out Backstage, Women’s Match Praised

During last night’s episode of RAW, Carmella took a scary bump during the 10-women tag team match. The spot came when Rhea Ripley hit her with an extremely hard clothesline. According to a report from Pwinsider, Carmella was seen getting checked out backstage after the match. Also during the match, Carmella took a moment to recover and eventually tagged out. WWE had someone checking on her to make sure she was okay when she was off-camera.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Corey Graves
Wrestling World

Sami Zayn takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn won the 'Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal' staged in the latest episode of SmackDown, thus becoming Roman Reigns' new challenger for the Universal title. Kayla Braxton stepped into the ring to compliment Zayn but was interrupted by surprising news. WWE has in fact lifted the suspension that was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Refuses To Let Brock Lesnar Stand In His Way Of WWE Universal Title Shot

After winning the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal on last night’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn looks ahead at what the blue brand will look like once he captures the Universal Championship out of Roman Reigns’ hands. Now that he’s the new No. 1 Contender to this title, he knows there are other obstacles he must face, including the return of Brock Lesnar.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Talked About Bringing In Hall Of Famer For Edge’s Latest Feud

PWInsider is reporting there has been talk within WWE about Beth Phoenix getting involved to help her husband, Edge, in the feud with The Miz and Maryse. Maryse is back full-time with the company so her appearance on Monday’s Raw wasn’t a one-off. Phoenix currently works full-time as a color...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Smackdown#Raw
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WCW Champion Set To Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Peacock announced today that Diamond Dallas Page will appear on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will premiere on Peacock and WWE Network on Sunday, December 19. Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Nash, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, Bill Goldberg,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy talks about his old gimmick

In recent months, one of the protagonists of the rings of Monday Night Raw before and of Friday Night Smackdown now, Jeff Hardy, has suffered a fairly important halt to his career. After years of world titles, couple titles, side titles and big storylines, currently the youngest of WWE's "extreme brothers", he has been relegated to secondary storylines, which fans constantly complain about on social media.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Check Out The Latest Edition Of ‘What’s NeXT’, Sami Zayn/Corey Graves News

Sami Zayn is the featured guest on this week’s “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the podcast below:. ”Corey and Vic welcome Sami Zayn to the podcast to discuss his appreciation of Jeff Hardy, Against Me! lyrics and his newly minted rivalry with Scary Spice.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Edge talks about his current situation in WWE

The WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge, on Busted Open Radio talked about how now he can no longer play the number of matches he did in the past and that he now needs more time to recover from match to match. Edge was forced to retire from WWE in 2011 due to cervical spinal stenosis.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Matt Cardona talks about his likely return to WWE

Matt Cardona, also known in WWE as Zack Ryder, recently spoke to The Wrestling Inc. Daily. of his possible return to the Stamford-based federation. On AEW and WWE, Matt Cardona revealed: "I sometimes hear from Tony Khan, I had a conversation with him a couple of months ago. But we...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Responds To WWE Superstar’s Comments About His Backstage Interactions

The Rock reacted on social media to comments from WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali about their past backstage interactions. While speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an article about The Rock and his 25 years in wrestling, Ali noted the time he stopped to say hello to multiple Cruiserweights backstage.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, Latest What’s NeXT Online

Sami Zayn is the guest on the new episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:. ”Corey and Vic welcome Sami Zayn to the podcast to discuss his appreciation of Jeff Hardy, Against Me! lyrics and his newly minted rivalry with Scary Spice.”
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/12 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs Xavier, Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy, more Survivor Series developments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: I didn’t cover Smackdown live last week since I attended AEW Rampage in person in Minneapolis. This is my delayed report on the entire show. [HOUR ONE]. -Opening theme aired. Post-Draft order is: Reigns, Sasha, Charlotte, Corbin, Shayna Baszler,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lady Frost Talks About Her Time In Impact Wrestling, More

Impact Wrestling Superstar Lady Frost was recently interviewed by Fightful as she spoke about her current tenure with Impact. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On enjoying her Impact run so far: “I absolutely also love IMPACT. It was incredible from the first day I walked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Reggie Talks About His WWE Tryout & His Transition From Cirque du Soleil

WWE Superstar Reggie was interviewed by Sportskeeda as he spoke about his tryout with WWE and his transition into pro wrestling from Cirque du Soleil. On his journey to wrestling: “So in 2019, Cirque du Soleil had an exchange with the Performance Center and I was a part of that show. When they said, ‘hey, WWE wants to do an exchange with us.’ I said, ‘sign me up 10 times.’ I went to the ring, the first time ever jumping into the squared circle and I fell in love. As a fan, growing up watching it and then to be inside of a WWE ring I said, ‘okay, I’m done with the circus, this is my next journey. I’m not going to give up on this dream again.’ So I went in with the intentions of saying, ‘I’m going to get signed.’”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Becomes #1 Contender For Roman Reigns’ Universal Title

Roman Reigns is on one of the greatest runs in WWE history. The company needed to figure out a new challenger for the Tribal Chief and they went about this with a Black Friday battle royale. Drew McIntyre was very upset the wasn’t invited to participate in the battle royal....
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy