Sami Zayn Talks About His Interaction With Scary Spice & More

WWE Superstar Reggie was interviewed by Sportskeeda as he spoke about his tryout with WWE and his transition into pro wrestling from Cirque du Soleil. On his journey to wrestling: “So in 2019, Cirque du Soleil had an exchange with the Performance Center and I was a part of that show. When they said, ‘hey, WWE wants to do an exchange with us.’ I said, ‘sign me up 10 times.’ I went to the ring, the first time ever jumping into the squared circle and I fell in love. As a fan, growing up watching it and then to be inside of a WWE ring I said, ‘okay, I’m done with the circus, this is my next journey. I’m not going to give up on this dream again.’ So I went in with the intentions of saying, ‘I’m going to get signed.’”

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO