When Harry met Santa: Norwegian Christmas ad celebrates gay rights anniversary

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s state-owned postal service Posten is marking 50 years since Norway decriminalised same-sex relationships with a heartwarming Christmas ad in which Santa Claus strikes up a romance with a man called Harry. In the nearly four-minute film called “When Harry met Santa” – a nod to...

Upworthy

Santa gets a boyfriend in new Christmas ad and it's winning hearts

The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and this year's ad featuring a gay love story is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film 'When Harry met Santa.' Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”
cityxtramagazine.com

The Norwegian Postal Service’s Gay-Themed Christmas Ad Is Going Viral

Posten, the Norwegian postal service, puts out an annual holiday “movie” advertisement and this year’s offering is quickly going viral online. The four-minute short, “When Harry Met Santa,” features a gay love story. And it ends with a recognition that it is the 50th anniversary of the country’s decriminalization of homosexuality.
92.9 NIN

Sweet Norwegian Christmas Commercial Goes Viral for Depiction of Gay Santa Claus

A heartwarming Norwegian Christmas advertisement is paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway with a little help from Santa. Posten, the Norwegian Postal Service released its holiday advertisement titled "When Harry Met Santa." Santa was delivering presents on Christmas Eve when he accidentally dropped in on a shirtless Harry. After returning to the chimney, fireworks are seen exploding in the sky.
The Independent

Santa gets a boyfriend in tear-jerking Norwegian Christmas advert

A Christmas advert released by Norway’s national postage service has sparked an emotional reaction online, with many declaring it the best festive commercial this year.The advert by Posten puts a twist on the popular romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, with the alternative title “When Harry Met Santa”.It tells the story of a man named Harry who waits all year just to spend one night with the one he loves: Father Christmas.The story begins with Harry’s first encounter with Santa, who is caught off-guard while delivering presents in Harry’s home late at night.Each year after that, the pair exchange...
Dallas News

Garland to host a sensory-friendly Christmas celebration, with a visit from Santa

Garland is hosting a sensory-friendly tree-lighting ceremony for families and individuals looking to celebrate the holiday season in a quieter setting. This tree-lighting won’t have fireworks, crowds or loud music — just a quiet countdown. The event is catered toward children but is open to people of all ages. It will also feature a hot chocolate bar, photo ops with Santa, face painting and more.
Advertising Age

This holiday ad stars Santa in a touching gay love story

Is this the "Brokeback Mountain" of Christmas ads?. The past couple of years have seen the Norwegian post service, Posten, tackle provocative topics in its holiday advertising. It portrayed Santa as an "angry white man" who's partial to Twitter rants. Before that, it controversially hinted that a mail carrier may have played a role in the Virgin Birth.
atlantanews.net

Harry Potter lens launched on Snapchat celebrating 20-year film anniversary

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Instant messaging platform Snapchat and Warner Bros have teamed up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film and the upcoming four-part competition series, 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'. The experience has been brought forward by using augmented reality that allows...
nileswestnews.org

Opinion: When Is the Right Time for Christmas Music?

Christmas music is like pie. If you eat too much of it too often, it’s not as exciting anymore. Not to sound like that one grumpy uncle at Thanksgiving (or in my case, my dad) but, the prime time to start listening to Christmas music is after Thanksgiving…hear me out, if you’re anything like me, you will get tired of the jolly Christmas days before Christmas even starts.
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
