Hungary ready to inoculate 5-11-year-olds after approval of Pfizer-BioNTech jab

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for emergency use of the Comirnaty vaccine in children in October 2021. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty for children aged 5 to 11-years-old. This news comes as Europe faces a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, accounting for over half of global figures. The mRNA-based vaccine is already authorised for those aged 12 and over as of May 2021. The recommendation will be sent to the European Commission for final approval.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO