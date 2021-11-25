ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary ready to inoculate 5-11-year-olds after approval of Pfizer-BioNTech jab

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is ready to inoculate 5-11-year-old...

kdal610.com

Related
pharmatimes.com

EMA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for young children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for emergency use of the Comirnaty vaccine in children in October 2021. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty for children aged 5 to 11-years-old. This news comes as Europe faces a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, accounting for over half of global figures. The mRNA-based vaccine is already authorised for those aged 12 and over as of May 2021. The recommendation will be sent to the European Commission for final approval.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shorenewsnetwork.com

EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds

(Reuters) -The EU’s drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 on Thursday, paving the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe battles a surge in infections. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, which has been approved for European Union...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#Jab#Reuters#Pfizer Biontech
Benzinga

Europe's CHMP Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot For Kids Aged 5-11 Years

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11. Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine will be given in two 10-microgram doses three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, per the EMA recommendation.
INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Germany’s Scholz supports mandatory vaccines by end Feb – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – Olaf Scholz, who is set to take over as German chancellor next week, supports making vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory and backs barring the unvaccinated from non-essential stores, sources said on Tuesday. Scholz and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel were meeting regional leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Slovakia eyes bonus to boost vaccinations for 60 and overs

Slovakia’s government has proposed a plan to give people 60 and older a 500-euro ($568) bonus if they get vaccinated against COVID-19, the finance minister said Wednesday.The measure, announced by Finance Minister Igor Matovic, should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc's lowest vaccination rates. So far, only 46.1% of the nation’s 5.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.The current four-party ruling coalition in Slovakia has been split over the issue. The pro-business Freedom and Solidarity opposed it, saying it was ready to support a 150-euro ($170) bonus only. But the party didn’t veto...
PHARMACEUTICALS
104.1 WIKY

Italy approves COVID-19 vaccination for 5-11 year olds

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s medicines agency AIFA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11. AIFA’s decision, which was widely expected, came after the European Union’s drug regulator (EMA) took the same step on Nov. 25. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Experimental Hipra vaccine could help combat variants, says minister

MADRID (Reuters) – An experimental COVID-19 vaccine currently under development by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra could be effective as a booster against variants of the virus, Spain’s Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday. Morant said a Phase II trial on 1,000 volunteers who have already received another vaccine was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Plans to Seek Booster Approval for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

Nov. 30, 2021 -- Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply for FDA authorization this week for a booster COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. “We expect to share updates on this soon,” Kit Longley, a Pfizer spokesman, told The Washington Post. The FDA could authorize the extra dose within a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday. The deal between Russia and Vietnam’s state-owned VABIOTECH and Vietnamese investment company Sovico Group, was signed during Vietnamese...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kdal610.com

Finland discovers first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus

HELSINKI (Reuters) – The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Finland, the Finnish Health Institute said on Thursday. The variant was found in a person who had travelled to Finland from Sweden, the institute added and said it was still investigating samples from other people travelling in the same group that now were sick with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Forty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU’s public health agency said on Tuesday. Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six “probable” cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

China accelerating research into COVID-19 shots targeting Omicron -state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is accelerating research and development of COVID-19 vaccines targeting the Omicron variant, a health official said on Thursday, amid concerns among global scientists that it may spread more quickly than other strains. Mainland China has not detected any Omicron case yet. “We are rapidly pushing forward...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

The European Union drug regulator said Thursday it has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva, the first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation EU.Approval by the European Medicines Agency would add another vaccine to the EU’s armory against COVID-19 as the bloc ramps up administering booster shots and some countries are preparing to deliver shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.Last month, the EU’s executive commission approved a contract with Valneva for member nations to buy almost 27 million doses...
WORLD

