The initial organized feast was held not long after the 1621 landing at the big Plymouth stone. Native Indians were invited. The Massachusetts governor declared a special day in 1637 that was for thanksgiving. This time, it was a celebration of killing Native Americans. Obviously, the original guests wore out their welcome. President Lincoln, in the middle of a war, made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863. President Franklin Roosevelt, in 1941, at the beginning of a war, designated the fourth Thursday of November as the finite date. The last tweak of Thanksgiving occurred in 1962.

