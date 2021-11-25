Office condo near Capitol changes hands

PROS This sunny unit with hardwood floors is on the fourth floor of a 1915 blond brick building, and in an enviable location: along the Emerald Necklace, near Longwood Medical Center and across from Trillium’s Fenway beer garden. Right of the entry hall is a small but capable galley kitchen with pressed tin ceiling and apartment-sized dishwasher. A French door opens into the living room, and a short hall leads past the penny-tiled bath to the bedroom with double closets. The dining area off the kitchen features original built-in glass cabinets. Heat and hot water are included in the condo fee, and there’s laundry, bike rooms, and storage in the basement. CONS No off-street parking or private outdoor space.
