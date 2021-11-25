ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Office condo near Capitol changes hands

By Parimal M. Rohit
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16,000-square-foot office condo at Westgate Tower was purchased in mid-November by...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

United Properties plans industrial project near Golden Valley Country Club

A vacant office building site in Golden Valley could be redeveloped into nearly 400,000 square feet of industrial space, according to a plan by United Properties. The Sun Post has a report on the plans for the Golden Valley Business Center at 6300 Olson Memorial Highway. The 304,000-square-foot building was once occupied by Optum Health, but the company moved out years ago and Minneapolis-based United Properties hopes to rezone the property as light industrial.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Community Impact Heroes: Hannibal Square Community Land Trust top exec emphasizes affordable homeownership, not just rentals

That's why the executive director of Hannibal Square Community Land Trust Inc., said her Winter Park-based organization puts an emphasis on developing affordable single-family homes and townhomes that families can own, she told Orlando Business Journal. "If our goal is also to narrow the wealth gap and stabilize neighborhoods, more affordable homeownership opportunities need to happen."
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

Owner adding 30 apartments to Samuel's Grande Manor

Owner Charles Pezzino is going beyond banquets and special events at Samuel’s Grande Manor. He plans to convert the second floor of Samuel’s into six market-rate apartments and build two 12-unit apartment buildings on the nearly 10 acres just behind Samuel’s on Main Street in Clarence. Plans for the $7...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Office Buildings#Real Estate Development
bizjournals

North Nashville condo project to break ground summer 2022

Two Nashville investors are planning to break ground next summer on a new condominium project in North Nashville. Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development, along with local investor Bruce McNeilage, just announced Solo North, a condo project featuring more than 60 units in Buena Vista. Homes will range from 625 to 900 square feet, according to a press release. The project is deemed “affordable,” but no starting asking price was disclosed.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gloucester Daily Times

Espresso's site changes hands

The property at 116 East Main St. has a new owner. And he has no intentions of starting a legal battle with the city like his predecessors. “We want to work with the neighbors to be as least impactful as possible,” principal Marc Tranos of Juniper Point Investment told the Times on Tuesday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
PLANetizen

Leadership Change at the D.C. Office of Planning

Washington D.C. Planning Director Andrew Trueblood will step down from the position at the end of the year, after three years leading the D.C. Office of Planning, with a list of accomplishments that includes the approval of significant amendments to the D.C. Comprehensive Plan. The news about the leadership change...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
restonnow.com

Condo construction underway by Herndon Metro Station, office planned

Luxury two-bedroom condominiums starting in the low $400,000s are going up adjacent to an upscale apartment complex, The Ian, near the yet-to-open Herndon Metrorail Station. The first of four buildings being constructed by NVR, the parent company of NVHomes and Ryan Homes, is slated to open up for sales at the end of this year with anticipated move-ins as early as April, the company tells Reston Now.
HERNDON, VA
KING 5

City of Olympia to sweep homeless encampment near capitol grounds

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A homeless camp will be swept from an area near the state capitol in Olympia next week following a homicide and three shootings linked to the encampment. Nearby homeowners have been calling for the city of Olympia to take action on the camp for months. The city previously put in toilets, a handwashing station and dumpsters at the encampment.
OLYMPIA, WA
bizjournals

Developer buys land along Catawba River in Rock Hill for large residential project

A developer has acquired the land needed to begin a major residential project in Rock Hill. Wilmington-based Zimmer Development Co. has bought a 41.6-acre site along the Catawba River from Charlotte-based byFiorenza Communities. The site will be home to Marvell Rock Hill, a project that will include 246 apartments and 72 single-family, for-rent homes. The deal was announced by Capstone Cos., which brokered the land transaction on behalf of byFiorenza.
ROCK HILL, SC
bizjournals

Office vacancies are high — and a lot more space is on the way

Nearly 3.6 million square feet of more office space is on the way in four downtown towers alone, and three-fourths of that space still needs tenants. But despite the pandemic's uncertainty and high vacancy rates, developers and analysts are optimistic. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use...
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Lincoln Land Wind project changes hands again

A major wind project in Morgan County has changed ownership for the second time this year. Danish clean energy group Ørsted announced its purchase Monday of the Lincoln Land Wind farm from Ares Management Corp. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Ares bought the 107-turbine wind project in February...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
The Post and Courier

Charleston condos near MUSC sell for $14M

Sixty-four collectively owned condominiums in an 84-unit complex near Charleston's medical district recently sold for $14 million. The units in 40 Bee Street Flats at 40 Bee St. changed hands Nov. 1, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which handled the sale for the seller, Cora LLC of Burlington, N.C.
CHARLESTON, SC
traverseticker.com

Local Businesses Change Hands

Three well-known area businesses are changing hands, with the Harbor Café in Elk Rapids set to become a new village bookstore, long-time archery pro shop Gauthier’s Archery under new ownership, and downtown Traverse City’s 123 Speakeasy listed on the market. Karen Simpson, owner of Cellar 152 and the Elk Rapids...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Cape Gazette

Dewey wireless ordinance changes near approval

After hearing advice from a property owner regarding proposed changes suggested by the planning and zoning commission to the town wireless facilities ordinance, Dewey Beach commissioners tabled a vote on the issue Nov. 19 to review the feasibility of the ideas with the town’s wireless consultant. Commissioners were swayed by...
TECHNOLOGY
Boston Globe

For sale: City condos near local craft breweries

PROS This sunny unit with hardwood floors is on the fourth floor of a 1915 blond brick building, and in an enviable location: along the Emerald Necklace, near Longwood Medical Center and across from Trillium’s Fenway beer garden. Right of the entry hall is a small but capable galley kitchen with pressed tin ceiling and apartment-sized dishwasher. A French door opens into the living room, and a short hall leads past the penny-tiled bath to the bedroom with double closets. The dining area off the kitchen features original built-in glass cabinets. Heat and hot water are included in the condo fee, and there’s laundry, bike rooms, and storage in the basement. CONS No off-street parking or private outdoor space.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy