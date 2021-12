Company of Heroes 3 won’t be out for a while yet, but eager fans can get another taste of it today with the launch of its Multiplayer Pre-Alpha on Steam. By playing this brief preview, players can get a glimpse of what multiplayer combat is going to look like in the full release. They can do this on four Italian maps and in game modes such as: co-op against AI, Skirmish against AI and also competitive PvP. Some of Company of Heroes 3’s new features are also available to test out. These include “Full Tactical Pause” in Skirmish, along with vehicle side armor, “Veterancy,” Verticality” and “Battlegroups” across the other modes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO