Ed Ness, Munson Healthcare President/CEO, explains Pandemic Red Status

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 9, Munson Healthcare made the unprecedented decision to elevate our pandemic response plan to level red – the highest level of pandemic preparedness – so we can continue providing outstanding, high-quality care to our...

Related
Deadline

#FirstRespondersFirst, The CAA Foundation & Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Launch Interactive Community For Healthcare Workers’

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation that has raised more than $10 million to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic.  Today #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation launched the next phase of All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, debuting a new interactive online community of practice. The All In website will serve as a hub of mental health and resiliency resources, providing tools for implementation and a platform to share and engage with other perspectives and commentary from frontline healthcare workers, institutional leaders, and the...
CHARITIES
Thousand Oaks Acorn

County-based healthcare agency picks new CEO

The board of directors of Clinicas del Camino Real Inc. has selected Dr. Gagan Pawar as the new CEO of the organization. Pawar joined the organization in 2011 as a family physician, and in 2013 was appointed chief medical officer. Pawar has served as interim CEO since May 2021. She...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Ceo#Pandemic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

JPS Health Announces New President & CEO

The John Peter Smith (JPS) Health Network will be seeing a new face representing the hospital beginning January 1. With the announcement of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Earley’s retirement two weeks ago, Dr. Karen Duncan who is the current Administrator for the Tarrant County Hospital District has been appointed as the new President and CEO of the JPS Health Network.
MedicalXpress

Challenges faced by healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many of us remained in the safety of our own homes, frontline healthcare workers faced a sudden influx of patients with the new, highly contagious, life-threatening disease. This undoubtedly caused a great deal of stress among hospital staff. But what exactly were the most difficult aspects from the point of view of the healthcare workers themselves? Researchers from Osaka University have investigated this by conducting a survey of intensive care workers' experiences in Japan. The results, published this month in Asian Bioethics Review, have revealed a number of ethical and social issues that were particularly challenging, including limited communication and life-sustaining treatment.
WORLD
Health
Health Services
Public Health
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

Women hold only 15% of CEO roles in healthcare organizations

Despite the massive, diverse patient pool for healthcare companies, only 15 percent of CEOs in the industry are women, a new study published Nov. 29 revealed. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, reviewed more than 3,911 healthcare executives and 3,462 board members representing 161 health systems and 108 health insurance groups.
HEALTH
wgnradio.com

Healthcare staff: Confronting trauma and coping mechanisms during the pandemic

Episode one, series four of on your radar: Frontline Workers and the Impact of COVID-19 is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore how frontline workers have been affected by COVID-19, and the impact it’s had on their behavioral health as many went to work each day despite the pandemic. Tune in while the Medical Director of Rosecrance’s Harrison Campus, Dr. Ray Garcia and Rosecrance’s Director of Nursing Amy Young join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the emotional stresses of working in healthcare during the largest pandemic, or only pandemic, most of us have lived through.
MENTAL HEALTH
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Record 139 hospitalizations Wednesday surprises Munson Healthcare officials

TRAVERSE CITY — There were 139 inpatients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare’s hospitals on Wednesday, the biggest surge of hospitalizations officials have recorded to date, said Munson Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek. “I think it’s surprising to all of us right now,” Michalek said, adding officials...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

1 in 5 people avoided healthcare during pandemic, Dutch study says

One in five adults avoided seeking healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, even when they had symptoms suggesting the need for urgent medical attention, according to researchers in the Netherlands. "Healthcare avoidance during COVID-19 may be prevalent amongst those who are in greater need of it in the population, such as...
WORLD
allaboutarizonanews.com

Former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare William Timmons Sentenced

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that William J. Timmons, the former Chief Executive Officer. (CEO) of Hacienda HealthCare, Inc. (Haceienda), was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and financial restitution of $774,000 by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge for his involvement in an elaborate while collar fraud scheme that bilked Arizona taxpayers out of millions of dollars.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
FOX59

Multiple state medical organizations urge Hoosiers to get vaccinated as COVID hospitalizations surge again

INDIANAPOLIS — Several state medical organizations are joining forces to encourage Hoosiers to get their COVID vaccinations as hospitalizations surge across Indiana. The effort on behalf of Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA), and Indiana State Nurses Association (ISNA) is to east the burden on the state’s health care system as the […]
INDIANA STATE
9&10 News

Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning. You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus. Munson Healthcare officials will be providing updates and taking your questions on the coronavirus and vaccines. The following health care officials will be present during the press...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
abccolumbia.com

Healthcare experts warn of potential flu pandemic

CNN– Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic. The National Academy of Medicine released a report suggesting the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918. The flu killed 50-100million people throughout the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

