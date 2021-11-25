Ed Ness, Munson Healthcare President/CEO, explains Pandemic Red Status

Episode one, series four of on your radar: Frontline Workers and the Impact of COVID-19 is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore how frontline workers have been affected by COVID-19, and the impact it’s had on their behavioral health as many went to work each day despite the pandemic. Tune in while the Medical Director of Rosecrance’s Harrison Campus, Dr. Ray Garcia and Rosecrance’s Director of Nursing Amy Young join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the emotional stresses of working in healthcare during the largest pandemic, or only pandemic, most of us have lived through.

