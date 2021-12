According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, it was found that the Global Anti Acne makeup market is expected to hold a CAGR of 4% and will be valued at USD 3.54 Billion by the end of the forecast period in 2028. Acne Vulgaris is one of the most common forms skin diseases faced by people all around the globe. The path of progression undertaken by this market can be attributed to the upswing of population of the age between 15- 25 whose sebum creation occurs at rapid rate, causing severe dermatological damage. The natural causes coupled with unhealthy living habits have resulted in a considerably vast spectrum of consumers dispersed in several corners of the world. The research and development in this particular field has been able to bring out products which will cater to the diverse needs of its dynamic market.

