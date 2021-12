Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap when the Lionesses host Austria in World Cup qualifying this afternoon. England will be aiming to continue their perfect start to Group D, having won their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign. Sarina Weigman’s side recorded a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland and a 10-0 victory over Latvia last month but Austria are set to be their toughest test of the group. White is also closing in on Kelly Smith’s England goalscoring record and is two goals away from equalling her tally of 46. Here’s everything you need to...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO