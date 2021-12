DENVER (CBS4) – A 20-year-old California man pleaded not guilty in Denver Federal Court to charges of interference with a flight crew in an October incident. It led an American Airlines flight from New York to Santa Ana, California to be diverted to Denver. (credit: CBS) Brian Hsu told authorities he had been attacked in New York City and suffered psychological damaged. He was escorted off American Airlines flight #976 in Denver in October after a flight attendant said he punched her. A drink cart was placed in the aisle to barricade him before passengers taped him to a seat. The incident happened when...

