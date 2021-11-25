ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t “over-stuff” yourself this Thanksgiving

By Steven Ruffing
 7 days ago

Before we sit down for that long awaited Thanksgiving meal dieticians want to make sure you don’t over-stuff yourself.

While that may be hard to do, there’s ways to still eat while watching your health. Eat the rainbow they say.

That means eat your fruits, veggies and of course that turkey.

Also, we’re all probably saving as much room as possible to dig in.

Dieticians says going to the table on an empty stomach may be a bad idea.

Historically people think Thanksgiving dinner is coming I’m going to save it all for that dinner. It’s actually better to eat small meals through the day in order to allow your body to digest and prevent yourself from overeating.

Jill Spangler | WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If you hate feeling bloated and sluggish after the meal, here’s a tip. Try and slow down when you’re eating.
Sometimes we eat so fast we don’t notice how much we’re eating.

WTRF- 7News

Operation Toy Lift will help kids have a better Christmas

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 5th annual Operation Toy Lift will take place December 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot near Ferguson’s House of Furniture. It’s a collaborative effort between the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and the Wheeling Police Department. They ask that you bring a new […]
WHEELING, WV
FOX8 News

Hectic holidays? Don’t forget to eat well!

(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic. That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner. We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters. We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, […]
RECIPES
