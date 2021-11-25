ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Reaching for the eggs this morning? Give thanks to this Mississippi company that created 18-egg carton four decades ago

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fa1k8_0d6g7weF00

Vicksburg’s Foam Packaging, Inc., originators of the Polystyrene 18-egg carton, celebrated 50 years of business last month.

For a company with fewer than 100 employees, they reported 1,016 combined years of experience, multiple generations of the same families on the production floor at any one time, and the number of egg cartons made over five decades rests comfortably in the billions. Those figures aren’t bad for a company that started out with two men, a delivery truck and a horse trailer.

The company was founded in 1971 by Jesse Davenport and the late Ray English and is now run by the English and Davenport children. Chief among those is Debra Isaac, daughter of Davenport. For Isaac, keeping her father’s business alive is a mark of pride, an act of love and sacrifice.

“When I was a teenager, we’d come down here after church on Sundays and load trailers — what was known as free labor,” Isaac said. “Everybody in the Davenport and English families has worked here at some point. There are all kinds of fun stories.”

There are six siblings on the English side and four on the Davenport side, Isaac said, and they all grew up in and around Foam Packaging’s office.

Foam Packaging managed to withstand the “cholesterol scare” of the late 1970s and early 80s by adding Polystyrene takeout containers and lunchroom trays.

“We are proud to say we’ve had the state of Mississippi’s approval for our product for many years now, and many children in Mississippi’s schools in the nutrition program for the state utilize our products,” she said.

Today, Foam Packaging’s products can be found from coast to coast, as far as Iowa and Minnesota and Florida and South Carolina. While Isaac said it’s difficult for the untrained eye to identify their trays or takeout containers, consumers should look for the embossed “FPI” on the inside lid of their 18-egg cartons to see if it was made at home in Vicksburg.

One thing Isaac made clear was, Foam Packaging is a drop in the bucket compared to larger companies producing similar products, often on a much grander scale. But what the company lacks in size, it makes up for in personal service.

“We are like a little ant in relation to our competitors, who are the size of anteaters,” she said. “The reason we’ve made it 50 years is, we can crawl fast and carry 10 times our weight.”

The company is nothing without its employees, Steve English said — something he learned firsthand as a laborer when he started working with his father.

“The Lord’s blessed us at Foam Packaging and we’re doing something right,” English said. “I started out sweeping floors, loading trucks, changing molds out of machines. Anything that got my hands dirty, I did.”

Mothers have trained their sons on Foam Packaging’s machinery, spouses have met at the plant and siblings have worked alongside one another.

The longest-tenured employee, Comile Floyd, has been with Foam Packaging for 41 years. Floyd started out in an entry-level position and worked his way up to a supervisor position. The company’s first maintenance supervisor, Felton Townsend, was succeeded by his son, Corwayne Townsend, who’s now been with the company for 20 years.

Mitzi English Busby, English’s sister, affirmed the company’s lifelong commitment to its employees, starting with herself as a child.

“I would come down here from the time I was little. We grew up here,” Busby said. “Summers in high school and college, I would work here and learn different aspects of the business. It’s always been a home away from home.

“I would definitely say that, when you have an employee who gets up and wants to come to work every day, it’s worth it to make sure they’re taken care of.”

As the next generation of Davenports and Englishes continues to lead the company, Foam Packaging remains in steady hands — and remains in Vicksburg.

Comments / 1

Slick Calm
7d ago

I collect 6 to 12 eggs daily, but I use these egg crates to give eggs to love ones. Go Mississippi! Happy Thanksgiving 😊

Reply
2
Related
Magnolia State Live

‘Please know that it will never be forgotten’ Community mourns loss of local landmark after rural Mississippi grocery consumed by fire

One of Lincoln County’s oldest businesses was destroyed in a blaze Saturday afternoon. Case’s Grocery was established in the late 1940s to early 1950s, when Lonnie Case built and opened it for business. Now owned by a different set of Cases, who purchased the store from Lonnie Case in 1953, the store is a landmark and icon for the community.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
Local
Mississippi Business
Vicksburg, MS
Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
City
Vicksburg, MS
Magnolia State Live

Investigation: US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world — including Mississippi recycling yard where explosive killed worker

The Marine Corps demolition specialist was worried — about America, and about the civil war he feared would follow the presidential election. And so, block by block, he stole 13 pounds (6 kilograms) of C4 plastic explosives from the training ranges of Camp Lejeune. “The riots, talk about seizing guns,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Company#Give Thanks#Egg Carton#Foam Packaging Inc#Polystyrene#English#Foam Packaging#Fpi
Magnolia State Live

Road condition report card: How do roads in Mississippi compare to the rest of the country?

See what the road conditions are like in Mississippi—and how they compare to the rest of the country. The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. – The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for a clear energy future and entail the expansion of broadband, provide replacement of harmful lead-piped drinking water systems, add new sewer systems, and expand and modernize passenger rail and transit systems. Uplift Legal Funding compiled a list of states where roads are in the worst condition, using data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet. States were issued an infrastructure report card and graded based on the conditions of its roads and bridges. The White House details the significant investment needs taking into account the regional variations when it comes to road quality, funding commuting patterns as well as other factors.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Very active and very odd: 2021 hurricane season ends, sets record after tropical activity comes to screeching halt for 66-day stretch

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the second hectic season in a row following the record-breaking 2020 season, with new storms spinning up in rapid fashion and very few breaks between each new system. However, due in part to an almost entirely inactive homestretch, the Atlantic hurricane season actually wound up slightly below average in terms of the total number of hurricanes and above average in terms of the total number of named storms.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Magnolia State Live

Police question FedEx driver after hundreds of packages found in Alabama woods

The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area north of Alabama’s most populous city have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday. As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Missing Mississippi man found dead in Washington State, deputies report

A Mississippi man who was reported missing after police found his car abandoned after an apparent accident in Washington State has been found dead. Sheriff’s deputies in Kittitas County report that search crews found the body of Andrew Morgan, 30, on Sunday, approximately half a mile from where his vehicle had been found after what appeared to be a minor accident 12 days ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases found over Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Mississippi health officials report

Mississippi reported Monday nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found since the day before Thanksgiving. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 990 new coronavirus cases were found since last Wednesday. The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy