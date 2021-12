There are tons of Apple deals available at B&H Photo Video right now! You will be able to find amazing deals on some of the latest products, including the latest M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models. For example, you can save up to $100 on the latest 14.2-inch model that comes packed with a 10-code Apple M1 Pro processor, a 16-code GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage space for $2,399 on both its Silver and Space Gray color options. You can also score $50 savings on the model that packs an 8-Core M1 Pro chip, a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage under the hood, as it is now available for $1,949.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO