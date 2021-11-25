Toys needed for Secret Santa

With Christmas just around the corner organizers of Maple Lakes Giving Tree/Secret Santa are asking you to give what you can – to help Santa help kids, the handicapped and the elderly of Maple Lake community. As you see toy collection boxes in the community, know the toys or gifts that are dropped off at these sites will stay for residents in the Maple Lake area. Local businesses hosting a collection box this year are: Starbank- Maple Lake location, Irish Blessings Coffee Shop, The Costume Shoppe, Dollar General, Cuddigan Leather, Nutrition is Our Mission and St. Timothy’s Church. Boxes will be set up Nov. 19 through Dec. 7. This year, organizers are encouraging shoppers to support local businesses and be aware of longer shipping times if online shopping.

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO