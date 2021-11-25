ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys needed for Secret Santa

By editor@news-reporter.com
 7 days ago

This year’s Secret Santa campaign to provide Christmas gifts to needy area children...

The Sanford Herald

Toys for Tots Brings Joy to Children in Need

- It has been another challenging year as American families and parents continue to struggle to find work, put food on the table, and make financial ends meet. Being able to give their children a merry Christmas can feel out of reach. Supply chain and economic hurdles bring extra challenges...
eastidahonews.com

Single mother moved to tears with special gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Today we are surprising a...
Gillette News Record

Secret Santa for Legacy residents open to the public

With the holidays right around the corner, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center is bringing back its annual Christmas tradition for its residents. People can stop by the Legacy where they can find Santa’s Workshop, disguised as an ordinary tent on the facility’s patio. Inside the tent, members of the community can choose an anonymous resident of the long-term care facility to buy holiday presents for.
eastidahonews.com

Father of 6 surprised at work with gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Steven and Rayne are the...
cbs2iowa.com

Toys for Tots Drive needs your donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Next week is Thanksgiving, but it's never to early to think about donating to the Toys for Tots Drive. The U.S. Marine Corps. and the Salvation Army in eastern Iowa collect toys to make Christmas possible for families who need some help. Iowa's News Now is...
WBAY Green Bay

Santa Ride cyclists help Toys for Tots

Speaking of the hunting forecast, tomorrow is going to be cloudy, but probably dry. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trending milder into the weekend. Look for some morning sunshine before thicker clouds return for the afternoon. Berlin Christmas trees celebrate peoples' lives. Updated: 19 hours ago. In an annual tradition, trees are...
sanfernandosun.com

Volunteers Needed to Handle Letters to Santa

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – People wishing to help the US Postal Service answer letters to Santa Claus from needy families can begin registering now, when Operation Santa opens to the public for volunteer registration at www.uspsoperationsanta.com/. Every year since 1912, the postal service has processed a massive amount of mail...
maplelakemessenger.com

Toys and gifts needed for Maple Lake

With Christmas just around the corner organizers of Maple Lakes Giving Tree/Secret Santa are asking you to give what you can – to help Santa help kids, the handicapped and the elderly of Maple Lake community. As you see toy collection boxes in the community, know the toys or gifts that are dropped off at these sites will stay for residents in the Maple Lake area. Local businesses hosting a collection box this year are: Starbank- Maple Lake location, Irish Blessings Coffee Shop, The Costume Shoppe, Dollar General, Cuddigan Leather, Nutrition is Our Mission and St. Timothy’s Church. Boxes will be set up Nov. 19 through Dec. 7. This year, organizers are encouraging shoppers to support local businesses and be aware of longer shipping times if online shopping.
Timberjay Newspapers

Operation Santa toy drive underway

TOWER- Donations have started to come in for this year’s Operation Santa toy drive, but we still have a long way to go to reach our goal. We are expecting to at least match last year’s tally of 195 children. We are also hoping to be able to do our shopping online if possible, so early donations are especially appreciated.
Appeal-Democrat

A turkey, toy for those in need

Saturday was a day to celebrate the work of a local business known as Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts studio in Marysville. For the past month, the studio, led by owner Larry Levesque, has been collecting turkeys to donate to local nonprofit organizations for those in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal.
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Join Toy Team 9 to help those in need

Join WCPO 9 and Kroger in making this holiday season a happy one for children and families in need. Our 11th annual Toy Team 9 toy drive supports nine local organizations whose mission is to help families. This year, the need is greater than ever.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rose City Toys for Tots in need of donations, volunteers

As Christmas approaches, Rose City Toys for Tots is gearing up to impact thousands of families around East Texas. The local Smith County Toys for Tots campaign was initiated by the Rose City Detachment of the Marine Corps League and is currently in need of donations, and volunteers. Donald Monn,...
rdrnews.com

Spotlight: Winter Wonderland with Santa Toy Drive

A new fundraiser will benefit area elementary students. Westlake ACE Hardware and Emperor’s Riding Club are hosting their first toy drive fundraiser with the theme Winter Wonderland with Santa on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. In previous years the hardware store offered space to various charitable groups for...
Killeen Daily Herald

Officers to collect toys Friday for Blue Santa program

Officers with the Temple Police Department will be collecting toys during Black Friday shopping at Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave. Residents can donate new unwrapped toys, books and stuffed animals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store. “As the holiday season is upon us, the Blue Santa...
