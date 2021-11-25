ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mister Banjo

By editor@news-reporter.com
lincolnjournalonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe happy sound of banjo music brings enjoyment to all within earshot. And, generally...

www.lincolnjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Register

‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’ a fun read

Ah, this is the one I’ve been waiting for: Penelope and Colin. I am, of course, talking about “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” (2002), fourth in the series of Bridgerton romance novels by Julia Quinn. Colin Bridgerton has just arrived back to Regency England from traveling abroad and he has a problem....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Aspen Times

Boy Named Banjo to make Aspen debut

Growing up in Nashville, the members of country-rock band Boy Named Banjo would go down to Lower Broadway to busk outside of the honky-tonk-lined streets to get a little extra cash for the weekend. This was back when they were all underage and couldn’t quite get into the bars yet.
ASPEN, CO
The Owensboro Times

We Banjo 3 to perform in Owensboro

Blending traditional Irish and bluegrass music, the band We Banjo 3 — which has performed at ROMP — is coming to Owensboro again for their own concert on March 18, 2022 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Tickets are on sale now here. VIP seating is $45,...
OWENSBORO, KY
bigislandmusic.net

Mister Peanut Butter Coming To Kahilu December 10

On Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the Kahilu Theatre will feature local psych-rock band Mister Peanut Butter in concert. For tickets and additional information, call (808) 885-6868 or visit https://kahilutheatre.org/. Mister Peanut Butter is an American rock band from the misty mountain town of Waimea, Hawaii. The group was...
WAIMEA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mister#Art#Musical Expression
thebluegrasssituation.com

Inspired by Poetry and Banjo, Norman Blake Collects Songs for ‘Day by Day’

Norman Blake’s list of career achievements reads like a “who’s who” of bluegrass, country, and old-time music. But what will ultimately cement his legacy is his talent as a songwriter and storyteller. Whether he’s playing one of his countless original songs that have become new classics of American traditional music or singing an old song from his youth, Blake always conveys powerful meaning and emotion.
MUSIC
Vibe

Maxwell Gets Lost In An Otherworldly Love With “OFF” Visual

It’s a Maxwell kind of world and we’re more than happy to live in it. The singer’s latest romantic slow jam, “OFF,” is the lead single from his long-awaited album, blacksummers’NIGHT.  In the Philip Andelman-directed visual, fans are taken on a well-paced ride guided by love. Shot in the middle of the desert, Maxwell is seen rocking a black suit with gold accents, looking like the sleek, enchanting crooner we’ve grown to know and adore. Opposing dark sequences flow throughout. He embraces a stunning, Black woman as the pair exchange intimate glances and loving gestures with the right amount of passionate...
MUSIC
lincolnjournalonline.com

The Music Makers

Recent times have seen a new popularity in country music and gospel music throughout the country. Generally, these music forms are played and sung by those without formal training in the art who enjoy using the talents that God has given them. Although the parable of the “talents” referred to money rather than abilities, it is nevertheless true that unused […]
MUSIC
Variety

Second-Guessing Inspiration Has No Place in Music Making (Guest Column)

When Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams prophetically titled their song “Blurred Lines,” no one could have predicted, sampled or interpolated the tidal wave of internet-hatched accusations of theft directed at industry hitmakers, or the onslaught of frivolous and dubious claims that this deeply flawed verdict would bring to light. Relying heavily on emotional testimony and the views of laypeople to determine what constitutes “infringement,” the 2015 verdict has set copyright law (as it pertains to music) back to the Motown era. Simultaneously it has altered the precious creative process for artists and songwriters in the studio, who justifiably fear being run...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
syncopatedtimes.com

Cynthia Sayer Transcribes Snowden’s Harlem Banjo!

Elmer Snowden (1900-1973) was the original leader of the Washingtonians, a group he brought to New York City from the nation’s capital in 1923. Shortly thereafter, Snowden sent for Duke Ellington, who eventually took over as leader and expanded the group into his renowned orchestra. Sayer became fascinated with the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Was Fired from the Show?

Donna was accused of putting her hands on Alex. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a tough past season. Her relationship with Alex was a focal point. Other cast members were feeling as if the relationship is toxic. And they believed that Donna wanted to control Alex. So when they saw a mark on Alex’s face after he got into an argument with Donna, the abuse accusations started. Donna took issue with the accusations. She blamed a lot on the producers but Alex would later insinuate that Donna allegedly did put her hands on him after they got into it. However, he would later hop on social media and say that he actually lied on Donna at the moment. The couple remained together and had no choice but to deal with the backlash from fans of the show.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley's' Carmine Ragusa, Dies at 69

Friends have announced the passing of actor Eddie Mekka, posting on social media that he died at his Newhall, California, home on November 27. He was 69. Mekka was a familiar face as Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's singing boyfriend, on TV's "Laverne & Shirley" (1976-1983). His character was known to burst into song on the series, often belting, "You know I'd go from rags to riches!"
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

Ireland's We Banjo 3 at Lone Tree Arts Ctr on 12/1 and eTown Hall on 12/3

Ireland’s brightest acoustic band We Banjo 3 (WB3), celebrates this holiday season with all things “A Winter Wonderful” including the release of their first holiday CD and a U.S. tour in December (their first in 21 months). WB3 will perform at Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO, on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. This event is open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are $35-50. For more information call 720-509-1000 or visit cityoflonetree.com.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy