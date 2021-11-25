Mister Banjo

It’s a Maxwell kind of world and we’re more than happy to live in it. The singer’s latest romantic slow jam, “OFF,” is the lead single from his long-awaited album, blacksummers’NIGHT.
In the Philip Andelman-directed visual, fans are taken on a well-paced ride guided by love. Shot in the middle of the desert, Maxwell is seen rocking a black suit with gold accents, looking like the sleek, enchanting crooner we’ve grown to know and adore. Opposing dark sequences flow throughout. He embraces a stunning, Black woman as the pair exchange intimate glances and loving gestures with the right amount of passionate...
Comments / 0