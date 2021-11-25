Mister Banjo

Donna was accused of putting her hands on Alex. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a tough past season. Her relationship with Alex was a focal point. Other cast members were feeling as if the relationship is toxic. And they believed that Donna wanted to control Alex. So when they saw a mark on Alex’s face after he got into an argument with Donna, the abuse accusations started. Donna took issue with the accusations. She blamed a lot on the producers but Alex would later insinuate that Donna allegedly did put her hands on him after they got into it. However, he would later hop on social media and say that he actually lied on Donna at the moment. The couple remained together and had no choice but to deal with the backlash from fans of the show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO