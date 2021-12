The Albany Historical Society is coordinating an effort to relocate the Rock Creek Church that has been located at Sycamore Springs since the early 1980s. Pastor Cheryl Mishler, whose family members were charter members of the church and is ordained through the Church of the Brethren is helping on behalf of the Albany Historical Society and the church. She said most churches in the surrounding area have had the blessing each spring and summer of holding church services in the former Rock Creek Church of the Brethren which has been located at Sycamore Springs since the early 1980’s. At least 153 weddings have been held in the church building since it was moved to Sycamore Springs, and a number of funerals have also taken place there.

SABETHA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO