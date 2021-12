Cherokee County commissioners, during the Nov. 23 meeting, recognized three Cherokee County Historical Commission members for their service. “I think everyone in here knows how proud we are of our Cherokee County Historical Commission and the work they’ve done over the past, dedicated to preserving our history and it’s just been such a great group to work with,” said County Judge Chris Davis. “But today, we have three very special members who have served a long, long time on this board and we thought it was time they were honored for their many, many years of hard work.”

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO