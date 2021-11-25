New Beginnings

A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’re going to be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope that it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you are going to be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —

11 DAYS AGO