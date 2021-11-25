ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JV Cheerleaders raise cancer funds

Cover picture for the articleThe LCHS Junior Varsity Cheerleading team with Coach Shannon Shelton raised over $700 in...

Related
The Oak Ridger

Luncheon raises funds for Roane State Middle College

A luncheon hosted by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce raised $6,360 to benefit Anderson County students in Roane State’s Middle College program. The Roane State Foundation partnered with the Chamber for the event, held at The Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, also known as Junior Achievement. “Our Education Workforce...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputies raising funds for American Cancer Society

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have ditched their razors to raise awareness and money in the fight against cancer. According to APSO, each participating deputy donates $25 to keep a neatly-trimmed beard through the month of November. All proceeds go to the Louisiana chapter of the American Cancer Society. Citizens...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Cape Gazette

Boots & Bowties raises funds for Beebe Healthcare

The 34th Annual Beebe Ball was held Nov. 13 at Hudson Fields where cowboys and cowgirls kicked up their boots and raised funds for Beebe Healthcare. The event, held in a heated tent, brought out guests dressed in Nashville Chic and Country Music Awards attire. The night started with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a delectable dinner. A live auction that included travel to Hawaii, hunting trips, tickets to a Jimmie Allen concert, fine jewelry and more got the guests reaching for their wallets. The night concluded with a dance concert by The Amish Outlaws.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Huntsville Item

Tennis club raises funds for SAAFE House

HUNTSVILLE— Elkins Lake Tennis and Pickleball Association and Huntsville’s SAAFE House teamed up for their eighth annual tennis double’s tournament last month. During the event, the club was able to raise $8,000 for the SAAFE House program for the removal of a dead tree, and help with office renovations as they are currently moving.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral raising money for boy battling cancer

A community is rallying around a boy and his family. 9-year-old Jacob Arledge is battling cancer. For the past year and a half, his parents have struggled to cover his medical expenses. Now, Cape Coral is coming together to create a fundraiser the includes all of Jacob’s favorite things. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Friday Flyer

100 at QuarterMania raise paddles, funds

More than 100 people grabbed paddles and excitedly bid on over 150 donated items Saturday at the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club’s annual QuarterMania event. The club sold 75 VIP Paddles, 15 General Admission Paddles and an additional 30 paddles to those who had already purchased a paddle. Five vendors were on hand for those in attendance to shop at a discount prices. Vendors also donated products to the raffle.
CANYON LAKE, CA
WCIA

Mattoon school raises money for cancer research

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A school in Mattoon is donating money to help one of its own. Every year, Williams Elementary has a day of “Thanks and Giving.” This year, they say they’re donating to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s cancer research center. They picked that organization because Todd Morton – one of their supervisors – has […]
MATTOON, IL
foxsanantonio.com

Local non-profit raises awareness for pancreatic cancer

SAN ANTONIO -- One organization is raising awareness of a disease that has a 5-year survival rate of just 10%. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has released a new public service announcement ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, which is Thursday, November 18. PanCAN hopes to double the survival rate to 20% through testing, research and fundraising.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Elkin Tribune

Cardboard City raises fund for The ARK

Members of the Elkin High School Beta Club take part in the Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The Ark. The East Wilkes cheerleading squad snuggle up in their box during the Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The ARK. In sync with Homeless Awareness Week, Cardboard City for the ARK was held on...
ELKIN, NC
Hays Post

Golf tournament raises funds for DSNWK group homes

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas recently announced the Esther McMurtrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised over $13,000. The four-person scramble tournament was held Oct. 8 at the Ellis Golf Club. Proceeds are being used to benefit DSNWK group homes Hays. DSNWK would like to thank the many participants, contributors and supporters who made the event a success.
ELLIS, KS
Eagle Newspapers

Drone giveaway raises funds for Cub Scouts

JORDAN – Until the end of the month, the proprietor of a Jordan coffee shop will be raising money for the local Cub Scouts through a drone giveaway. Ernest Hamm, who runs the Clinton Street Cafe, has decided to hand the controls of the remotely piloted aircraft over to whoever guesses closest to the amount […]
JORDAN, NY
Newsbug.info

Elks' Bingo raises over $9,000 for cancer families

Watseka Elks Lodge #1791 hosted its “Boobie Bingo” (also known as “Bingo for Cancer Fighters”) recently at the lodge. Doors opened at 6 p.m. so people could purchase their game packs and register for a variety of door prizes. Games were set to start at 7 p.m., but with 20 minutes to go, the place was almost at standing room only.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
tsnews.com

KTE students raise funds for Angel Tree

CONWAY SPRINGS – Students from Kyle Trueblood Elementary School got the chance to put pies in their teachers’ faces after surpassing the goal set for raising funds for Angel Tree last Friday.“We have a CHOICES reward day once a month,” said KTE principal Crystal Cotton. “We celebrate the students making good choices…November we collected for Angel Tree.”Angel Tree is a program through the Salvation Army to provide Christmas gifts to children across the nation...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
onthewater.com

StriperFest Raises Funds for Local Charity

Thanks to support from volunteers and event sponsors, On The Water was able to present a $15,000 donation to Wings for Falmouth Families representing funds raised at this year’s StriperFest! Funds were raised from parking donations and gate proceeds, and festival attendees purchased tickets for charity raffle items donated by sponsors and bid on a tuna fishing trip donated by Columbia PFG.
CHARITIES
Akron Leader Publications

Bra display raises cancer awareness

AKRON/CUYAHOGA FALLS — As part of the 12th annual Celtic Club Fights Cancer campaign, a bra display was hung on the 905-foot-long high-level bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley that separates Akron and Cuyahoga Falls Oct. 30. Shown above, from left, at the display are: City of Akron Service Director...
AKRON, OH
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Group raises funds for scholarships

Each year, the Lunenburg Republicans raise money by having a raffle to give scholarships to students in Lunenburg County to continue their education. In 2021, the group gave $3,000 in scholarships. The group raised enough money this year to present students in 2022 with a total of $4,000 in scholarships thanks to the support of all of the people who purchased tickets. The 2021 winner of a Henry Golden Boy rifle is R.E. Hoot Gibson of Emporia. Pictured are, from left, Mike Hankins, chair of the Lunenburg Republicans; Hoot Gibson; Mrs. Gibson; Delegate Tommy Wright, 61st House District; and Delegate Elect for the 75th House District, Otto Wachsmann. The group met with the winner at Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge to present the Henry Golden Boy.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
WRDW-TV

Christian singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Christian singer is using her voice for more than just praise. Sophie Davina is using her song to fund a family in Haiti. “I’ve been playing piano also for as long as I can remember and music is a big part of my life,” said singer-songwriter, Sophie Davina.
ALBANY, GA
Post Register

Blackfoot cornhole tournament raises funds

Blackfoot – The DOES, auxiliary to the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot and surrounding areas, put on a charity fundraiser and tied it to a cornhole tournament. The event, held on Saturday evening, was a smashing success, but most people haven’t a clue what a cornhole tournament is or even how the game is played.
BLACKFOOT, ID

