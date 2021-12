A blessing is something to be thankful for. A blessing is a divine gift or favor bestowed on us which makes us happy and prosperous. With Thanksgiving next week, someone recently suggested we write down 100 blessings we are thankful for. We may not reach the number of 100 or maybe we can find more than 100 reasons we are blessed. When we take the time to write down the many things we are thankful for in our lives, we might realize just how blessed we are.

FESTIVAL ・ 14 DAYS AGO