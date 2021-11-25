ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AtomOS Version 10.71 Brings the ProRes RAW Format to the Canon EOS R5, Panasonic Lumix BS1H and others

By admin
cameratimes.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtomos released the new AtomOS firmware update, version 10.71, for Ninja V and Ninja V+ monitor-recording devices, to bring the ProRes RAW...

cameratimes.org

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos R5#Eos#Lumix#Panasonic Lumix Bs1h#B H#Adorama#K 3 5#K Anamorphic#The Panasonic Lumix Bs1h#K P30
petapixel.com

Canon is Adding the EOS R3’s Vehicle-Detection AF to the R5 and R6

One of the new features coming with the Canon EOS R3 is its enhanced autofocus ability to lock onto and track cars and automobiles intelligently. Canon has announced this feature is now also coming to the R5 and R6 cameras in December. Canon is releasing firmware updates for the R5,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS RP Price Now Down To $899

The Canon EOS RP has got a $100 instant rebate almost everywhere and is now sold at $899 for the body only. You can check the world wide EOS RP prices through the links below. It’s $899 in the US. Canon EOS RP:. America: B&H Photo, Adorama, Amazon USA, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Reviewing the Atomos Ninja V+ 8K Monitor/Recorder

To record internally or externally with the Atomos Ninja V+, that is the question. When the brown cardboard box arrived with an Atomos Ninja V+ to review, I felt a bit hesitant as I sliced through the tape. I am not much of a fan of external recording to a monitor/recorder. An HDMI input is another easily damaged in/out for any device. I know how many HDMI ports I ruined. I did not want to destroy another. Yet, I opened the box, pulled out the Pelican Case, and met the Atomos Ninja V+ monitor and recorder for the first time.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

$899 Canon EOS RP is beginner camera bargain this Black Friday

There are already some sensational Canon Black Friday deals, but our pick at the moment is the $100 reduction we have seen on the Canon EOS RP - which if you buy it body only can be picked up for just $899. With its full-frame sensor, this was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too!
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Atomos Ninja V+: ‘Level Up’ with a Black Friday promotion

The world’s first 8K RAW HDR monitor recorder can be yours for only $999! That’s true, the Ninja V+ from Atomos is discounted to this special price between now and December 31st. The Ninja V+ is the next stage in the evolution of the multi-award winning Atomos Ninja, delivering up...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Canon is adding vehicle-tracking AF to the EOS R5 and R6 but it comes with a catch

One of the great new features of the Canon EOS R3 (and the Nikon Z9, while we’re talking about it) was the addition of vehicle tracking. Designed primarily for sports shooters covering motor racing, it allows the camera to lock onto vehicles as they hurl themselves around the track at ungodly speeds. Well, that feature is coming to the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 on December 2nd via a firmware update.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Atomos Unveils New AtomOS Features For NINJA V, NINJA V+

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has released AtomOS 10.71 firmware for the NINJA V and NINJA V+ monitor-recorder devices, bringing Apple ProRes RAW format video recording to filmmakers using legacy Sony FS series, Canon ES R5 and Panasonic LUMIX BS1H cameras. The latest release also offers new features for AtomX CAST and compatibility...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Canon EOS M50 Mark II review

Canon’s EOS M50 Mark II is a confusing little camera – while it is feature-packed, it’s only a very minor update on the first EOS M50 camera. Other than the addition of eye AF and the ability to shoot vertical video, there’s not really a whole lot different between the two versions. So while we wouldn’t recommend owners of the EOS M50 to upgrade to the newer model, it’s great for those just starting out on their photography and content creation journeys.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this bundle Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal — Save $100

Photography isn’t exactly a cheap hobby, but if you’re looking to get into it and want everything you need to get started for less than a grand, this bundled Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal is the one. The best Black Friday deals focus heavily on laptops, TVs, and other entertainment devices, but this annual sale is also a great opportunity to shop for camera deals. Right now, you can grab the Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera with an EF-M 15-45mm lens and the Canon Content Creator Kit from Best Buy for $800, saving you $100.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Panasonic LUMIX: six cameras, six special offers

Have your LUMIX GH5S or GH5 with savings up to $300, or pick a G95 Lens Kit with 12-60mm saving up to $200 in the special promotion from Panasonic. It’s an invitation to meet your match. For every kind of photographer, there’s a Panasonic LUMIX camera to match, says the...
ELECTRONICS
starkinsider.com

Early Black Friday Deals: Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm mirrorless cameras for shooting 4K video

Update: Amazon does indeed have a few Canon deals as well. I’ve added them below for the (relatively) new Canon EOS RP and R Full-Frame camera bodies (with R mounts). Finally, there are some decent Black Friday deals on Amazon if you’re in the market for a mirrorless camera with quality video specs. Video shooters will want to head over at least a few times in the coming days in weeks to see if that camera upgrade you’ve been wanting is discounted.
ELECTRONICS
digitalcameraworld.com

Canon EOS R5 is best-ever price for Black Friday with £450 saving

The brilliant Canon EOS R5 and its more affordable brother the Canon EOS R6 have been in short supply practically ever since they were launched last year. But now thanks to Black Friday camera savings the two cameras are not just in stock in several places – but are being substantially discounted.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy