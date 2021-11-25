AtomOS Version 10.71 Brings the ProRes RAW Format to the Canon EOS R5, Panasonic Lumix BS1H and others

There are already some sensational Canon Black Friday deals, but our pick at the moment is the $100 reduction we have seen on the Canon EOS RP - which if you buy it body only can be picked up for just $899. With its full-frame sensor, this was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too!

