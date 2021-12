Casinos over the years have been changing and upgrading to include different games and facilities. The concept of casino implies games of chance and skill played at tables and machines. Casino gaming industry over the years has been a source of entertainment for people in several countries. Casino gaming as part of the commercial gambling market, continues to grow in popularity driven by the development of new destinations and rising fame of online casino platforms. The global casino market is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

