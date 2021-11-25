Off the Road Tires (OTR) Market 2026: Outlook by Key Companies and Growth Forecast 2021| Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli

Nobody likes to think about tires because they're not drool-worthy, but tires are the reason for every drool-worthy performance-related stat posted by any vehicle. The global vehicle market is estimated to demand about 2.7 billion new tires in 2022, part of which goes to replace the roughly 1 billion tires that end their lives every year. Those are enormous numbers with enormous implications, tires estimated to shed 2 million tons of tread particles each year in the U.S. alone. These are part of the non-exhaust emissions of a vehicle, and in 2019 a UK government Air Quality Expert Group found these microplastics could pollute 1,000 times worse than vehicle exhaust. Bridgestone and Michelin have formed a partnership that could help reduce such numbers by finding ways to recycle carbon black, a key part of tire manufacturing.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO