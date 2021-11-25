ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A bone-chilling start to Thanksgiving with a warm-up to come

By Amber Wheeler
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Increasing clouds with warmer highs mostly in the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

AccuWeather releases 'white Christmas' forecast

AccuWeather Global Center released its white Christmas forecast today. Long-range forecasters say La Nina conditions, in which sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean drop to lower than average, usually push storms northward and leave southern regions dry. The nation's Northeast will have below-average chances of a white Christmas, where...
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

A warm start to meteorological winter

Today marks the beginning of meteorological winter! Meteorologically, we use December 1st to mark the start of meteorological winter mainly due to a big lag between seasonal averages from the 1st to the start of astronomical winter on the solstice (December 21st this year). For other seasons, March 1st starts meteorological spring, June 1st starts […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Bone
wearegreenbay.com

Mild for Thursday, watching chances at snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: High temperatures will be running above average for Thursday, into the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies will be in the area throughout the day. Wind gusts may climb over 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start, but a...
ENVIRONMENT
yourbasin.com

Still Warmer Than Normal 12-02-2021

Many parts of West Texas are experiencing higher-than-normal morning temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with that warm trend continuing in the afternoon with temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips will also be tracking the slightly more humid conditions with a mix of clouds and sun.
WEST, TX
kxnet.com

Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-1

As a cold front advances across our state tonight, a transition to a colder pattern has begun. Chances for light rain will be with us overnight, mostly across central and northern North Dakota, with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s and 30s. There will be a big spread in temperatures tomorrow, with daytime highs in the mid-30s in the northeast while across our southwest readings in the 60s will return. By Friday, temperatures will be colder and close to early December averages with continued chances for precipitation, particularly on Saturday. The best chance for significant accumulating snow will be in our northern counties. Newer data is beginning to hint at much colder air arriving by this time next week, although confidence is still rather low on this.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kxnet.com

Does the weather seem like December?

Temperatures will start trending down beginning tomorrow with the chilliest weather in the north and northeast. You still get to enjoy much warmer temps in the south and southwest Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

December starting off on the warm side

Temperatures and humidity will continue to be high over the next couple of days and making it not feel like it's December. Rainfall chances will also stay very low until early next week when our next cold front arrives.
ENVIRONMENT
KRIS 6 News

December starting off on the warm side

Temperatures and humidity will continue to be high over the next couple of days and making it not feel like it's December. Rainfall chances will also stay very low until early next week when our next cold front arrives.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Houston weather: foggy mornings, warm days, cold fronts next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than patchy dense fog in the morning, it has been an uneventful stretch of weather here in Southeast Texas. That will start to change over the next few days. As for this Thursday, the dense fog advisory ends at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago welcomes above average temps ahead of the weekend

CHICAGO - The sun isn’t even up yet and already temperatures are running about 10 degrees above the normal high for early December. Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance of a light shower between about 6-9 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and mild with increasing sunshine.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy