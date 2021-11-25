A bone-chilling start to Thanksgiving with a warm-up to come

As a cold front advances across our state tonight, a transition to a colder pattern has begun. Chances for light rain will be with us overnight, mostly across central and northern North Dakota, with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s and 30s. There will be a big spread in temperatures tomorrow, with daytime highs in the mid-30s in the northeast while across our southwest readings in the 60s will return. By Friday, temperatures will be colder and close to early December averages with continued chances for precipitation, particularly on Saturday. The best chance for significant accumulating snow will be in our northern counties. Newer data is beginning to hint at much colder air arriving by this time next week, although confidence is still rather low on this.

