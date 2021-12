Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town didn’t have the best start when it arrived on Nintendo Switch earlier this year. The final product was just lacking in those early days. To the credit of the developers, things have changed over the past few months. Pioneers of Olive Town has seen several free updates that make the game more enjoyable to play, while the expansion pass has broadened the base game with visitors from past entries in the franchise. All of that post-launch work must have paid off because Pioneers of Olive Town has sold one million copies on Switch. To celebrate, the developers are giving out some free DLC for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO