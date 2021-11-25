Luke Combs makes history with ‘Cold As You’

With his recent Entertainer of The Year win, you’ll probably be seeing and hearing even more from Luke Combs. And after releasing his new song, “Doin’ This,” Luke says he’s just glad to have new music out there. Luke explains: “Yeah, you know, I’m really excited to be you know, dipping my toe in the water of getting some new music out there. Obviously, you know, “Doin’ This” is a huge thing, I love that song. You know, it really speaks to me, gets me excited about you know, stuff that we’ve written and stuff that we’ve done over the last couple of years since this last album came out. It’s always exciting to get to put new stuff out there because you know that, you know, people are gonna get to hear what you’ve been working on for so long. So hopefully everybody loves it. I’m looking forward to it. And it’s gonna be fun.” :31 (OC: gonna be fun)

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO