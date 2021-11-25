ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs makes history with ‘Cold As You’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs has made history with “Cold As You” becoming his 12th consecutive No. 1 single at country radio. The song climbs to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week, marking What You See Is What You Get as the first-ever album to produce seven...

themusicuniverse.com

