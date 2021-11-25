ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mickey Guyton, Darren Criss & More To Perform At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton, Darren Criss, Zoe Wees, Jon Batiste, Kim Petras, Nelly and Kristin Chenoweth are among the stars set to perform at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City today. Following last year’s crowd-less event, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in full force...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Nelly
Person
Nina Simone
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Thanksgiving#Nft#Golden Globe#Decca Records
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Crystal Chandelier Blazer & Strappy Heels for Gwen Stefani Concert

When in Las Vegas, it’s only right that you show out. Chrissy Teigen did just that as she attended Gwen Stefani’s final concert at her residency over the weekend at the Zappos Theater in Sin City. Teigen pulled out the most perfect outfit for the occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Ahead of the show, Teigen shared photos of herself getting ready inside her closet. The model wore a sparkly oversized blazer by Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of fringe that looked equivalent to a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

Kelly Clarkson has been earning major style points throughout her season on The Voice – but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet. The singer looked almost regal in her sparkling, floor-length gown by Naeem Khan on Wednesday's show. The beautiful dress featured elaborate embroidery all over, some of which were given a metallic finish, a low-cut neckline, and a nipped-in waist.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Turns It Up in Thigh High Boots & Green Minidress at Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Julianne Hough definitely demonstrated that with her stunning looks for the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Hough hosted the event alongside brother Derek Hough and actress Ariana DeBose, with whom you will see wore coordinating outfits for the event. For Hough’s intro ensemble for the festive event, she rocked a metallic emerald-green pleated, long-sleeved mini dress alongside fellow performer and co-host Ariana DeBose, who was rocking a sparkling silver suit with a metallic silver lapel and silver point-toe pumps. Hough took the stunning outfit up a notch by pairing...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy