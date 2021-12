Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO