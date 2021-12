Everyone will want a seat at your Thanksgiving table once they see Paula Deen’s "Fresh Apple Cake from Georgia" during the holiday feast. In the latest episode of Fox Nation’s "At Home with Paula Deen," the celebrity chef and her aunt Peggy shared how the scrumptious apple cake came to be. A loving mother brought the special dessert to a children’s ball game as a snack, and Peggy had to get her hands on that unforgettable recipe. The mother was more than happy to lend Peggy the recipe, which inspired Deen to share the delicious apple cake with America.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO