Soccer

Football - the most popular sport in the world

 7 days ago

Football is definitively the most popular sports discipline in the world. Such an answer would give not only fans or random people on the street, but also it is shown by the official stats. But what makes football so special? Let's have a look, why football is the most popular sport...

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
Cavs finally win in Miami, 111-85

Kevin Love scored a game-high 22 points off the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers broke a 20-game, decade-plus-long losing streak in games played at the Miami Heat, prevailing 111-85 on Wednesday night. Miami's Duncan Robinson shot 0-for-7 from the floor and went scoreless. That ended his 69-game streak with at...
BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth faces defeat in 2nd Group B game

Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday lost his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn got the better of Srikanth in straight sets as he defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-7 to seal the game in just 46 minutes.
Johanna Konta announces retirement from tennis at age of 30

London [UK], December 1 (ANI): British tennis player Johanna Konta announced that her playing career has "come to an end". The former World No.4 said she was "incredibly fortunate" to live her dream of playing professional tennis. "My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly...
Cardinals hoping to get top playmakers back at Chicago

Fresh off their bye week and anticipating the return of quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals enter Sunday's visit to the Chicago Bears with plenty of optimism. "I know over the bye week they did what they needed to do, and I know what...
How to watch pro sports live without cable TV 2021

Have you cut the cord on cable TV, however still wish to view professional sports live? Rest assured, you have a lot of choices for streaming. The technique for finding out how to watch sports online completely free is subscribing to the best combination of streaming services as well as free checking out options for your favorite teams.
