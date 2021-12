A risk-off sentiment could help feed into stronger gold prices amid renewed uncertainty about the newly identified COVID-19 variant dubbed “Omicron.”. Gold prices started to ease as a stronger dollar took over for much of 2021. Rising inflation should have helped gold’s cause, but the markets have been rallying off a strong greenback — but that could certainly change as more news flows in regarding the new variant.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO