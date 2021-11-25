Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Santa Cruz Islands –EMSC

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Threats and cooercion by China towards Taiwan increase the need for the United States to respond in an “appropriate way”, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia said on Thursday. Assistant Secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, speaking in Singapore during a visit...
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s daily record of coronavirus cases reached a fresh high on Thursday, as authorities halted quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks in a bid to fend off the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/global-spread-omicron-cases-associated-travel-curbs-2021-11-29 variant. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 5,266 cases...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore on Thursday detected two imported cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, its health ministry said. Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight as those infected, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said in a statement.
