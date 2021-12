Real Madrid are one of the best-run football clubs financially, if not the best. Whenever you look at the financial troubles of a huge club like FC Barcelona, one can only thank the Real Madrid board for their excellent work that has kept the club financially stable, even after a deadly pandemic. The President of our fan-owned club, Florentino Perez, deserves a lot of credit for the great job he has done in his 18 years of presidency.

