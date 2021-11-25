Opinion | Thanksgiving reality

Growing up in Jersey City in the 1940′s, I thought I had all a kid could want — an army of friends around my age on my block, Woodlawn Avenue in Jersey City. I didn’t know it then, but I was part of a rich children’s culture. We played stickball in the street, calling “timeout” for the odd passing car; stoopball on the steep brick steps of Judy Lerner’s house, where we also competed to see who could leap off the highest step to a knee-numbing landing on the concrete (Margie Breuninger was unbeatable among the girls, Hunter Garbee among the boys) and played hopscotch on squares we drew on the sidewalk with anthracite lumps that fell off coal delivery trucks.
