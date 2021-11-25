Opinion | Thanksgiving reality

Some people might have to look hard, but if you look with an open heart and mind, you will see, as I do, that we have so much to be thankful for. The last time we had a “normal” Thanksgiving with family and friends gathered around a table laden with wonderful things to eat, and grandchildren wiggling out of the tight, loving arms of Grandma’s and Grandpa’s hugs was in 2019. As we said our goodbyes, it never dawned on any of us that the next Thanksgiving would be markedly different. We have COVID-19 to thank for that.

