Festival

Opinion | Thanksgiving reality

By Beth Chapman
alreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am thankful all year long for so many things, but I am most thankful for Thanksgiving Day. It is a time set aside specifically for reflection and gratitude. It is a time when there is more than the traditional turkey and dressing dinner on the table. There are...

www.alreporter.com

Related
College Heights Herald

OPINION: Why you should be extra thankful on this upcoming Thanksgiving

Can you believe that Thanksgiving is already next week? I don’t know about you, but for me, 2021 is flying by. Like the infamous 2020, this year has been one filled with uncertainty. The ongoing state of the COVID-19 pandemic has once again cast a shadow over everything. People are still contracting the virus, masks are still being worn, Americans are still hesitant about getting the vaccine and people are still being asked to social distance.
FESTIVAL
Miami Herald

Try it this Thanksgiving: An attitude of gratitude will push out the negatives | Opinion

Some people might have to look hard, but if you look with an open heart and mind, you will see, as I do, that we have so much to be thankful for. The last time we had a “normal” Thanksgiving with family and friends gathered around a table laden with wonderful things to eat, and grandchildren wiggling out of the tight, loving arms of Grandma’s and Grandpa’s hugs was in 2019. As we said our goodbyes, it never dawned on any of us that the next Thanksgiving would be markedly different. We have COVID-19 to thank for that.
MIAMI, FL
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Why doesn’t Thanksgiving get more recognition?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The months from October to December are filled with festivities in the midst of Halloween, Diwali, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. Both Halloween and Christmas have a month filled with festivities surrounding the holiday like children trick-or-treating on Halloween and listening to...
NFL
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Four reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving holiday

As our nation observes the Thanksgiving holiday this week, members of our editorial board offer four reasons, in no specific order, why we ourselves -- as Siouxlanders and Americans -- are thankful this year. Receding COVID threat. At this time last year, medical professionals were urging Americans not to travel...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
State
Alabama State
Washington Post

Opinion:This Thanksgiving, be kind at the table. Like my late brother was to me.

Steff Sirois is an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Idaho. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. “So here’s something I know to be true, although it’s a little corny, and I don’t quite know what to do with it: What I regret most in my life are failures of kindness.” — George Saunders, “Congratulations, by the Way”
FESTIVAL
Shelby Reporter

Opinion: The highlight of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving: arguably the most overlooked holiday due to its unfortunate location in between Halloween and Christmas. It’s the main holiday where we sit around a table with family, say what we’re thankful for and eat food that literally makes no sense. First of all, it’s time we all just speak...
FESTIVAL
West Central Tribune

Tribune Opinion: Best wishes on a historic Thanksgiving holiday

It was 400 years ago this November that the Pilgrims gathered with members of the Wampanoag tribe for the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Much like the Pilgrims and Native Americans of 1621, Americans today are emerging from a tough period and are ready for a celebration. When Thanksgiving 2020...
FESTIVAL
Westport News

Opinion: What readers give thanks for on Thanksgiving 2021

The single thing I’m most thankful for in 2021 is that no one in my immediate family contracted COVID-19. I am thankful my family stayed healthy during this pandemic I am thankful for being able to go back to school with my teachers and friends and helping out others in need.
FESTIVAL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Ours is an Arab-Jewish Thanksgiving feast now

Bittar is an artist, educator, writer and California organizer for the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. She lives in North Park. When my family immigrated to the United States, we wondered why anyone would want to eat turkey, and ignored Thanksgiving. After we moved to the countryside in New Jersey and had two cars in the driveway, my father declared it time to take this American holiday seriously. He looked admiringly at the Thanksgiving painting by Norman Rockwell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Having a Happy Thanksgiving? Thank Capitalism.

Four hundred years ago, Puritan settlers and their Wampanoag dining companions endured hardships it would be difficult for 21st-century children to imagine. “What could they see but a hideous and desolate wilderness, full of wilde beasts and wilde men,” Plymouth Colony’s William Bradford wrote of the new land they made their home, according to the colony’s secretary.
FESTIVAL
Cedar Valley Daily Times

GUEST OPINION: This Thanksgiving may break the bank

Over-cooking the turkey. Making sure there is enough food for each guest. In-laws overstaying their welcome. These are the typical concerns we think about during the Thanksgiving holiday. But this year, because of President Biden and Washington Democrats’ reckless policies, skyrocketing inflation, and a supply chain crisis, families across the...
BUSINESS
Echo online

Opinion: Cultural differences in Thanksgiving around the world

It may shock some of you to find out that the U.S. is not the only country to celebrate Thanksgiving. Believe it or not, there’s quite a few that take the time to give thanks in their own unique way. CANADA. Probably the most similar in celebration, the Thanksgiving celebrated...
FESTIVAL
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: For Thanksgiving, some answers on the meaning of life

It's Thanksgiving season, and whatever your manner of celebration, chances are that you'll enjoy some time off from work. If, like most of us, you're gathering with family and friends, you might even pause to consider what exactly gives meaning to your life. And just in time for the long...
FESTIVAL
NJ.com

A Thanksgiving story | Opinion

Growing up in Jersey City in the 1940′s, I thought I had all a kid could want — an army of friends around my age on my block, Woodlawn Avenue in Jersey City. I didn’t know it then, but I was part of a rich children’s culture. We played stickball in the street, calling “timeout” for the odd passing car; stoopball on the steep brick steps of Judy Lerner’s house, where we also competed to see who could leap off the highest step to a knee-numbing landing on the concrete (Margie Breuninger was unbeatable among the girls, Hunter Garbee among the boys) and played hopscotch on squares we drew on the sidewalk with anthracite lumps that fell off coal delivery trucks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Lancaster Online

First Thanksgiving? Probably not, but it still offers lesson [opinion]

Sometime in the fall of 1621, 400 years ago, after over a year of suffering and the deaths of many among them, the English Puritans of the newly settled Plymouth Colony, whom we often refer to as the Pilgrims, gathered to celebrate a successful harvest. Described as the “First Thanksgiving,”...
FESTIVAL

