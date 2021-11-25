Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Santa Cruz Islands –EMSC

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant. Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. Much remains unknown about the new variant, which was first found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries. The first known U.S. case was a fully vaccinated person in California who returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO