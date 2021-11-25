ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Santa Cruz Islands –EMSC

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Santa Cruz...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Pratt announces update of A320neo engine

(Reuters) – Pratt & Whitney introduced an improved version of its geared turbofan engine used by Airbus SE’s strong-selling A320neo jet family, the engine maker said on Thursday. The development was reported by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia tightens travel curbs as it braces for Omicron arrival

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Authorities in Indonesia have tightened border curbs, extended quarantine and limited movement on strategic toll roads, in a preemptive move to limit the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant should it reach Southeast Asia’s largest country. Scientists suggest Omicron, detected so far in two dozen countries, may...
TRAVEL
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States, while the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant. Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. Much remains unknown about the new variant, which was first found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries. The first known U.S. case was a fully vaccinated person in California who returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz Islands#Earthquake#Mediterranean#Pacific#Extreme Weather#Emsc#Reuters
94.3 Jack FM

New Zealand’s COVID-19 re-opening plans leave Maori feeling exposed

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – As New Zealand prepares to ease its COVID-19 pandemic controls and global isolation after nearly two years, health risks for its under-vaccinated indigenous Maori are posing a challenge for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures enforced by the South Pacific nation are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Greece’s first case of Omicron variant detected on Crete

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in a Greek citizen on the island of Crete who had returned from South Africa last month, its Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters on Thursday. The man, who has mild syptoms, and all his contacts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Finland to limit children’s COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk households

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Children in Finland aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household are at high risk of severe infection, the Finnish Health Institute recommended on Thursday, opting against shots for all children. The government is expected to accept the recommendation....
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Iberdrola, H2 Green Steel plan mega green hydrogen plant

MADRID (Reuters) – Global wind power group Iberdrola and Swedish startup H2 Green Steel plan to build a vast renewable hydrogen plant on the Iberian peninsula to power the production of iron used to make steel with drastically reduced carbon emissions. The European Union is pushing the development of a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy