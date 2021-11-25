Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Santa Cruz Islands –EMSC

(Reuters) – Pratt & Whitney introduced an improved version of its geared turbofan engine used by Airbus SE’s strong-selling A320neo jet family, the engine maker said on Thursday. The development was reported by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Authorities in Indonesia have tightened border curbs, extended quarantine and limited movement on strategic toll roads, in a preemptive move to limit the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant should it reach Southeast Asia’s largest country. Scientists suggest Omicron, detected so far in two dozen countries, may...
(Reuters) – Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States, while the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a...
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant. Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. Much remains unknown about the new variant, which was first found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries. The first known U.S. case was a fully vaccinated person in California who returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later.
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – As New Zealand prepares to ease its COVID-19 pandemic controls and global isolation after nearly two years, health risks for its under-vaccinated indigenous Maori are posing a challenge for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures enforced by the South Pacific nation are...
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in a Greek citizen on the island of Crete who had returned from South Africa last month, its Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters on Thursday. The man, who has mild syptoms, and all his contacts...
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Children in Finland aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household are at high risk of severe infection, the Finnish Health Institute recommended on Thursday, opting against shots for all children. The government is expected to accept the recommendation....
MADRID (Reuters) – Global wind power group Iberdrola and Swedish startup H2 Green Steel plan to build a vast renewable hydrogen plant on the Iberian peninsula to power the production of iron used to make steel with drastically reduced carbon emissions. The European Union is pushing the development of a...
