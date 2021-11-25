ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, TX

Dawson FFA student earns first place at National Convention

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago
Dawson student Ty Williams took home first place at the National FFA Convention in the solo contest. Within their Proficiency Award section, Williams excelled within the small animal production and care event. He showcased skills for how farmers should take care of their small animals as well as quality ways farmers can have sustainable production year after year.

Out of thousands of high school and college students who compete within National Convention, Williams’ win is massive for the community and for furthering agriculture education in the Dawson area.

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
